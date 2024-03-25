Arizona man tips off police of teacher wife's illicit relationship with student after finding 'sexual' handwritten notes: Police

An Arizona man tipped off authorities about his teacher wife's illicit relationship with a student after he found handwritten notes of "sexual nature" inside a bedroom dresser at his home, according to police.

Alyssa Todd was arrested at her home for alleged child sex crimes on Wednesday. The 23-year-old teacher was charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation, sexual exploitation of a minor, and sexual conduct with a minor.

Todd is a teacher and athletic coach at the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies High School in Buckeye, Arizona.

Police were reportedly notified about the teacher sex scandal accusations by Todd's husband on March 16 after suspecting "inappropriate contact" with an underage student.

Citing arrest documents, Arizona Family reported that Todd's husband discovered handwritten notes of "sexual in nature" in a bedroom dresser at his home. The husband allegedly realized that the sexualized notes involved one of Todd's students.

The husband also reportedly found more incriminating messages on Todd’s laptop that hinted that his wife was engaged in an illicit sexual relationship with one of her students.

The Buckeye Police Special Victims Unit launched an investigation into the sex crime allegations. Detectives determined the alleged victim was a 15-year-old student.

The Buckeye Police Department said its detectives had "reviewed communications between the suspect and victim and gathered evidence indicating the abuse had occurred on and off campus for at least two months."

The police department said that Todd is no longer employed at the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies High School.

The Buckeye Police Department declared that it is "committed to keeping schools safe for students to learn and thrive."



Todd's bond was set at $75,000.

The Buckeye Police Department noted that this was the third arrest of a female sexual predator with "ties to our local schools in less than a year."

This was reportedly the second teacher sex scandal at the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies High School.

In September 2023, 42-year-old Jessica Kramer was arrested for child sex crimes allegations involving a 17-year-old student.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

Buckeye teacher arrested for alleged sex crimes after letters from student are discovered www.youtube.com



