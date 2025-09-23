Was Charlie Kirk’s memorial service the largest altar call in history?

On Sunday, September 21, nearly 100,000 people gathered at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, for the memorial service of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. Thousands more gathered in a nearby overflow arena, and according to Charlie’s executive producer, over 100 million people streamed the service online, not counting replays.

The event kicked off with a powerful worship session led by the biggest names in Christian music, including Brandon Lake, Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, and Phil Wickham.

But even when speeches began, the majority of them given by high-profile conservative media figures, like Tucker Carlson, Jack Posobiec, and Benny Johnson, as well as several Trump administration officials, including Marco Rubio, Tulsi Gabbard, Stephen Miller, Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, and President Donald Trump, the presence of God remained steady. Every single speaker who took the stage either shared the gospel message, highlighted Charlie’s faith in Jesus Christ, or read directly from scripture.

While there were many powerful addresses, most notably the one given by Charlie’s widow and TPUSA’s new CEO, Erika Kirk, during which she graciously forgave her husband’s alleged murderer, Pastor Rob McCoy perhaps made history with an altar call that reached millions across the globe simultaneously.

Was This the LARGEST Altar Call in History? www.youtube.com

Pastor McCoy, Charlie’s longtime pastor from Godspeak Calvary Chapel in California, began by asking all Christians — those who “profess Christ as their Savior” — to remain seated.

Referring to Jesus’ words in Matthew 10:32-33, he said, “The Bible says if you profess me before man, I’ll profess you before my Father in heaven. It requires an act of faith — you stand. That’s what Charlie did every day on campus with death threats. He stood because he knew in whom he had trusted, and he wants to give you the gift of the why and what he did, and that is his Savior, Jesus.”

“While believers are seated, if there’s any in this room and across the globe that would desire to receive Jesus as their Savior, as Charlie did as a young man and now is in the presence of his Savior, I’m going to ask you to put action to your faith, and I’d ask you to stand right now to receive the Lord. Don’t be ashamed — stand!” Pastor McCoy encouraged.

Video footage shows several people in the stadium standing up at this invitation. The potential thousands of streaming viewers who stood up from their couches is anyone’s guess.

Pastor McCoy told the standing group that angels were rejoicing in heaven over their decision to follow Christ — as was Charlie. “He’s stoked and he’s excited about your commitment to his Savior,” he roared over the cheering crowd.

But the standing wasn’t over.

“For this remaining moment, if you’ve given your heart to the Lord and someone is seated next to you, I want that person who is a believer to stand and pray with you,” McCoy said to the thousands of professing Christians.

As the stadium filled with prayers and embraces, the scene evoked the monumental altar calls of Billy Graham, whose 1973 Seoul crusade drew over 1 million attendees in person, with tens of thousands responding to the gospel.

Yet in the digital age, Pastor McCoy's invitation — broadcast to over 100 million online viewers — may rival or even surpass those historic moments in sheer global reach, potentially making it the largest altar call since Graham's satellite-linked events decades ago.

Charlie Kirk's memorial didn't just commemorate a life of bold conservatism; it sparked a profound spiritual revival, proving that his greatest legacy was pointing others to the eternal hope found in Christ.