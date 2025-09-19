10 ways to crush the trans scourge in red states

Slavery denied the humanity of people created in God’s image. Transgenderism — and its stepmother, gay marriage — does the same. Transgenderism mutilates bodies, erases truth, and mocks the created order. A society that tolerates it cannot remain free. Just as America once purged slavery, red states must now abolish this destructive creed.

The violence can no longer be dismissed as coincidence. Before investigators even finished documenting the carnage from a transgender shooter at a Minneapolis Catholic school, Charlie Kirk was murdered by a young man entangled in a relationship with a transgender partner and radicalized by that subculture online. These killers do not spring from nowhere. They emerge from a movement that celebrates mutilation, spreads delusion, and channels self-harm outward into violence.

This is the new abolition. Just as our ancestors eradicated slavery, our generation must eradicate transgenderism.

The medical data confirms the pattern. A 2023 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association led by NIH researcher Sarah Jackson found that transgender-identified people are three times more likely than men and five times more likely than women to die from suicide or homicide. In plain English: This ideology is deadly. It breeds broken bodies, broken minds, and broken communities. The “transition” industry is built on violence — against the self first, and then against others.

That makes transgenderism not a lifestyle but an inherently violent ideology. Like slavery, it is not a private eccentricity we can politely ignore. It is a social contagion that destabilizes families, radicalizes young men and women into killers, and leaves a trail of corpses in its wake.

Conservatives often ask: Can we shield our families from this? Not completely. The culture is too saturated. But we can, and must, turn red states into political no-go zones for transgenderism. If a state will not protect children from mutilation, schools from indoctrination, or families from assault, then it has surrendered to the lie. Legislatures must act now.

Here are 10 steps every red state must take — and soon:

Ban adult castration and hormone “transitions.” We don’t allow elective removal of healthy organs for any other mental disorder. States must extend bans from minors to adults. End Medicaid coverage. Ten states — Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, andTexas — already bar taxpayer funding for transgender procedures. The rest must follow. Restore biological truth on birth certificates and licenses. Only a handful of states refuse to indulge gender fantasies. All must. Purge government agencies of transgender dogma. Eight states — Florida, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Idaho, Utah, Kansas, and Iowa — restrict pronouns and gender ideology across schools and bureaucracies; that number needs to multiply. Keep bathrooms separate. Most red states ban men from girls’ sports, but fewer ban them from girls’ bathrooms. Florida, Texas, Idaho, and Arkansas lead; others lag. Criminalize drag shows for minors, including “story hours.” Public indecency is not a “right.” Only four states have laws on the books, and most are tied up in courts. Legislatures must strengthen them. Ban gender ideology in schools. Thirteen states restrict it, but half the red map still allows children to be indoctrinated daily. Aside from Florida, only Indiana, Kentucky, Montana, and Ohio police such instruction in all grades. Forbid rainbow flags and sexual propaganda on government property. Public streets, buildings, and bridges should not be billboards for sexual ideology. Six states have acted; more must. Ban transgender adoptions. We would never place children in homes where parents suffer from schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. Gender delusion must be treated the same. Mandate coverage for detransition care. Those who pushed mutilation must pay to undo the damage. Texas has already led with SB 1257.

Taken together, these reforms would begin dismantling the edifice of lies. Yet outside of banning child surgeries and men in women’s sports, most red states remain shockingly passive. They nibble at the edges while leaving the structure intact.

This is not a matter of “live and let live.” Transgenderism spreads not through DNA but through culture, propaganda, and peer contagion. It advances because we permit it. And as long as we permit it, children will be mutilated, killers will be radicalized, and families will bury loved ones.

Scripture is clear on the task before us: “And ye shall overthrow their altars, and break their pillars, and burn their groves with fire; and ye shall hew down the graven images of their gods, and destroy the names of them out of that place” (Deuteronomy 12:3).

The time has come. Tear it out, root and branch.