A bomb threat exposes the dark reach of authoritarian regimes

Growing up under the Islamic Republic of Iran, I know firsthand how authoritarian regimes target those who are fortunate enough to flee their tyranny, and that is precisely what happened at the Kennedy Center last week.

For decades, authoritarian regimes have deployed tactics of intimidation to silence voices of resistance and reshape societies in their own image. The recent bomb threat at the Kennedy Center is not simply an isolated attack on a Shen Yun performance; it is a deliberate assault on the very fabric of American identity and a clear message to those, like myself, who have taken refuge here.

I witnessed firsthand how state-sponsored violence is wielded to suppress freedom and control populations.

Our nation’s cultural institutions are not just buildings — they are symbols of resilience, creativity, and freedom. When threats like these emerge on our soil, they are designed to disrupt an event and instill fear among those who embody the spirit of dissent and free expression.

When the Chinese Communist Party or any other despotic regime or their proxies dare to employ bomb threats on American soil — even if aimed at cultural events that attract those who have escaped their tyranny — it is an attack on America itself. This tactic of psychological warfare is far too familiar for those who have experienced the consequences of authoritarian rule firsthand.

Living in Iran and later serving in the U.S. military, I witnessed firsthand how state-sponsored violence is wielded as a tool to suppress freedom and control populations. In regimes like Iran and China, fear is systematically used to stifle dissent and maintain power. The bomb threat is a stark reminder that such tactics are not relics of distant lands — they can and do manifest on U.S. soil. This notion should alarm every American who values liberty.

Why target cultural institutions?

The Kennedy Center is more than just a performance venue. It stands as a bastion of American culture, a place where art and expression converge to celebrate the ideals that make this nation unique. Attacks on such institutions send a chilling message: The guardians of our cultural heritage and free expression are not safe from the reach of authoritarian intimidation. Whether intended to silence a performance or to intimidate those who dare to defy despotic regimes, these actions threaten to erode the pillars upon which our society is built.

This incident is emblematic of a broader strategy — a campaign designed to create an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among freethinkers and cultural dissidents. When acts of intimidation are normalized, the very notion of dissent becomes dangerous. If we allow such tactics to go unchecked, we risk not only the safety of individuals but also the erosion of a collective national identity that has long been a beacon of hope and freedom.

An antidote to intimidation

The Kennedy Center bomb threat should serve as a rallying cry for every citizen who cherishes freedom. When free expression is threatened, the assault is not confined to a select few — it strikes at the heart of our national identity.

We must not allow foreign authoritarian forces to use terror as a tool to undermine our national values. Instead, we need to unite in the face of intimidation and reaffirm our commitment to free expression, open debate, and protecting our cultural institutions.