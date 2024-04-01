A small town’s battle against the spirit of the age

Now that our nation’s “devout Catholic” president has replaced Easter on his calendar with the Transgender Day of Visibility, it’s important that we understand what our options are for moving forward.

Now that pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Easter vigil mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City (the second time that venerable house of worship has been desecrated by the spirit of the age already this year), it’s important that we understand what our options are for moving forward.

A minority of local and state officials, having bound themselves to the spirit of the age, are determined to degrade the soul of a community.

Now that a Texas judge has ruled on Easter Sunday that the illegal aliens who overran National Guard troops at the southern border must be released from jail, it’s important that we understand what our options are for moving forward.

Now that Tennessee Pastor Greg Locke, whom I recently interviewed on my show, woke up Easter Sunday morning to a trailer full of Bibles that were set on fire, it’s important that we understand what our options are for moving forward.

It’s time to ask yourself: What are you prepared to do?

Jesus is indeed risen. But are we ready and willing to carry out Matthew 28 to the ends of the earth, or is checking our next box on the comfort list a greater commission for us than ever before?

You’ll recall that in my last column I wrote about the Kentucky border town of Metropolis, Illinois, and how the woke mob had forced its lust for pornographic books there by way of firing the library director, who wouldn’t cooperate with the evil. I told you then that there was no place left to hide in America, and I meant it.

Well, turns out Metropolis Mayor Don Canada has no intention of hiding. He proceeded to remove three of the library board members — including board president Rhonda James — for not being able to verify that they are even supposed to be on the board in the first place.

“My only job is to appoint to the board, and now somehow I’m getting blamed for all this,” Canada said. “But I did my homework, and now I’m going to clean it up. We give the library money. We’ve increased their funding. We pay their utilities. I believe the city has supported the library 100 percent, and it is upsetting they won’t support the people who supported them.”

According to Canada, there is no evidence in the public record showing that the members of the library board he just removed followed the proper reappointment procedures when their terms began in 2021 — just weeks after Canada himself had won election to his office. In fact, other seats on the library board have opened, and the board president has not been in contact with the mayor for months.

For a little bit of insight into the kind of person Rhonda James truly is, consider her response to a local radio interviewer's question. When asked whether she was responsible for getting Illinois Democrats to recruit out-of-state protesters in a bid to have the library director fired, she said, “Maybe it was. Maybe it wasn’t.”

That isn’t sketchy at all, is it? Meanwhile, the Illinois secretary of state has responded to Canada’s dismissal of James and two other library board members. Canada’s actions, Alexi Giannoulias said, “should frighten and insult all Americans who believe in the freedom of speech and democracy. Retaliating against local library trustees, who are dedicated to serving their community assisting children in learning, is unacceptable.”

OK, groomer.

Let’s recall what got all of this started. The controversy began with the library board’s decision to adopt a broad interpretation of “assisting children in learning,” which led to pornographic material being introduced into the community under the guise of the Library Bill of Rights. A minority of local and state officials, having bound themselves to the spirit of the age, are determined to degrade the soul of a community in a manner no less depraved than the examples laid out earlier in this column.

The Metropolis City Council has put off a resolution to approve the mayor’s decision. The council resolved last week to revisit and review the situation later this month.

We all know that the narcissistic library board president and her mob of willing Democrats will spend the next few weeks calling people names and threatening more protests in order to scare both the city council and the community in general to bow to their wishes.



In fact, Canada reported that James is the only one truly engaged in censorship by refusing to follow Robert’s Rules of Order and limiting other library board members’ ability to speak.

“I think they are playing a dirty game to push an agenda,” Canada said. “So much of this wasn’t done with proper order. If we are going to move forward, we need a fresh start.”

That’s true. But we are dealing with enemies who are content to publicly denigrate church services, burn Bibles, give Easter to the drag queens, and release Barabbas at the border.

The people of Metropolis have a big decision to make. Do they plan on exorcising such demons with prejudice, or will they keep dancing blindly with the devil by the pale moonlight?