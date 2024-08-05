Bird flu mania sets the stage for COVID 2.0

Remember when we were told pandemics naturally occur every 100 years, so it’s something we will have to live with occasionally? Those of us who thought we’d be long gone by the next pandemic are in for a rude awakening. Because nobody was held accountable for the COVID lies, tyranny, and genocide, they are now using the same authorities to declare a pandemic for bird flu, despite only 14 mild cases discovered over several months.

Bird flu has been with us for years, causing just eight deaths over the past four years and manifesting as nothing more than pink eye for most people. There hasn’t been a single death in the United States since the outbreak in the spring. Yet on July 18, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra declared an emergency for bird flu, which triggered the legal authorities of the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act. This is the same authority that allowed the government to fund, approve, and mandate vaccines, as well as impose masking and restrictions on individual rights — all without any liability for negligence on the part of the government and its “private” company actors.

Authorities are culling millions of chickens at a time of record-high poultry prices, even though bird flu cannot be contracted from food.

Specifically, Becerra wants to begin mass PCR testing of humans and animals to discover more “cases” and promote numerous mRNA vaccines that just happen to be ready.

If this sounds like déjà vu, it’s because Republicans in Congress had no interest in exposing, prohibiting, and defunding these policies and authorities after the first biomedical security regime upended humanity.

“We cannot be sure that the cases known to be associated with the dairy cattle outbreak represent the full spectrum of disease from this currently circulating HPAI A (H5N1) strain,” wrote Becerra in defending his declaration, “nor can we be assured that the virus will not mutate to cause more severe disease and/or to become more transmissible.”

Oh, we can be sure all right. This disease has no history of easily transmitting to humans as a severe pathology. If Becerra thinks otherwise, he knows something we don’t. Federal and state health officials are either trying to control us over nothing or engaged in gain-of-function to juice up H5N1 for another round of control, mass vaccination, and grift. They continue ordering the culling of millions of chickens at a time of record-high poultry prices, even though bird flu cannot be contracted from food. Congress needs to grind this to a halt, but it is out of session for six weeks!

While Republicans not only funded the entire biomedical security apparatus behind the COVID travesty, plus reauthorized the PREP Act without a single reform, the system has already been concocting the recipe for COVID 2.0.

Earlier this year, HHS awarded Moderna $176 million to develop a new mRNA product for bird flu. The University of Pennsylvania announced its scientists were working on an mRNA vaccine for this strain. The World Health Organization tapped Argentinian manufacturer Sinergium Biotech to produce mRNA shots globally. On May 30, the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority signed an agreement with CSL Seqirus to produce 4.8 million doses of a “pre-pandemic vaccine well-matched to the H5 of the current H5N1 strain.”

CSL’s marketing sample vaccine, Audenz, showed serious safety signals during clinical trials. According to its package insert, trial participants experienced a fatality rate of 1 in 200, five times higher than the control group. CSL might be ready with its final “safe and effective” version later this month.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see our “public health” authorities are setting the stage for COVID 2.0. After evidence and experience showed masks did not work, a study in the British Medical Journal last month suddenly claimed masks work for respiratory illness. On July 19, the American Medical Association added bird flu vaccines to the CPT codes for medical billing. So where did this outbreak come from, and how were they so prepared with all the pieces in place? It’s almost as though the authorities knew this “once in a hundred-year occurrence” would happen this year, just as with COVID!

In June, Dr. Peter McCullough co-authored a paper providing strong evidence that the current bird flu strain, Clade 2.3.4.4b, may have emerged from gain-of-function research at the USDA’s Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory in Athens, Georgia. This type of research is central to vaccine development, explaining why we are now encountering a surge of unusual viral outbreaks alongside the sudden availability of vaccines.

They can get away with this in broad daylight because Republicans act as if the COVID travesty never occurred and have done nothing to change the laws governing vaccine research and liability shields like the PREP Act. So the beatings will continue until morale improves.