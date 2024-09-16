Don’t let the left memory-hole the attempts on Trump’s life

Google searches and social media posts related to Ryan Wesley Routh, the man allegedly behind a second attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life, skyrocketed on Sunday night. Meanwhile, searches for Thomas Matthews Crooks, the first would-be assassin about whom little is known, remained flat.

That’s just how today’s fast-paced news cycle works, some might say. Those same people would likely applaud the ABC presidential debate moderators who wanted to talk about anything but the events of July 13. But the corporate left-wing media and Democrats’ obvious desire to move on from the deadly shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, serves a dual purpose: to deny the impact of their heated rhetoric about Trump and to make Trump supporters look like conspiracy-crazed lunatics when they question any part of the official narrative. Welcome to the Twilight Zone.

A second attempt on Trump’s life once seemed impossible, but now that it’s happened, a third feels inevitable. This is a direct result of the left’s rhetoric.

The American people deserve transparency from all levels of law enforcement, including those investigating the Butler shooting. We still lack a clear understanding of Crooks' political views at the time of the assassination attempt. The FBI's decision to allow Crooks' body to be cremated just days after the shooting raises more questions. This confusion ultimately benefits the left. As Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee told Fox News on Sunday, it’s no surprise that many Americans suspect a conspiracy when a gunman knew Trump's tee time.

“We’ll never know the true story. … Washington, D.C., does not turn loose of its secrets very easily, and the American public are right to question this,” Burchett said.

The left quickly generated its own conspiracy theories after July 13. Many social media users, including MSNBC host Joy Reid, falsely claimed that the Trump campaign staged the assassination attempt for publicity. Others argue that Crooks' registration as a Republican, despite his donation to a liberal group, proves he was immune to any liberal rhetoric that might have influenced his violent behavior.

Authorities can either fuel paranoia or ease it with smart decisions. After the news broke about the possible assassination plot, public figures like Blackwater founder Erik Prince urged Florida state authorities to take charge of the investigation rather than allow the FBI to suppress information. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that the state will conduct its own investigation.

While DeSantis is on the right track, it remains uncertain how effective the state investigation will be with the federal investigation running alongside it. The Facebook account believed to belong to Routh is no longer accessible — possibly due to action by Meta at the federal government’s request. Fortunately, many X users had already captured screenshots of his posts.

These posts included advice to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris about their campaigns. They also showed that Routh saw himself as a Ukrainian freedom fighter after the 2022 Russian invasion and may even have recruited others to join the Ukrainian side.

Republican members of Congress should heed whistleblower Edward Snowden’s advice to press intelligence agencies for answers about any interactions with Routh, who might have been on their radar because of his activities.

Progressives often claim that speech is violence, but they only apply that rule when Republicans say something they dislike.

Democrats may finally tone down their vitriol toward Trump and his supporters after this second close call. It’s more likely, however, that they will continue their Nazi name-calling, making Crooks and Routh just the beginning.

Americans have just witnessed one of the most dramatic events of the 21st century — the wounding of a presidential candidate at a public rally. Yet half the country seems eager to joke about its disappointment that the shooter missed.

Republicans must resist the urge to become the party of crazed conspiracy theorists. But they also must not let the events in Butler be forgotten. Don’t let the memory of July 13 fade. Keep asking what is being hidden about Thomas Matthew Crooks.