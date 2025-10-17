‘Grandpa was Antifa’ may be the dumbest meme of the decade

Chuck de Caro

Chuck de Caro is a pioneer in the art and science of information warfare. He is the progenitor of the world's first military virtual information warfare organization, the 1st Joint SOFTWAR Unit (Virtual). He is a co-author of the CYBERWAR series of textbooks used by U.S. and Allied war colleges. He worked as a consultant and researcher for the Pentagon's Office of Net Assessment for 24 years.