Harris and Walz shouldn’t get a free pass on their anti-parent agenda

With three weeks until the presidential election, voters deserve a critical debate on education, yet it remains absent from the discussion. Last month’s debate between Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) touched on various issues, including immigration, abortion, and the economy, while Donald Trump criticized both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. However, not one of the candidates has faced substantive questions on education, a crucial area of public policy.

The only education-related moment in the debate came when Tim Walz made an awkward remark about being friends with school “shooters” instead of “victims.” Just like in the earlier presidential debate, the moderators missed an opportunity to spark a meaningful discussion on a policy that directly impacts millions of Americans and their families.

Education affects voters daily when their children attend school. It also has long-term consequences for the entire nation. The strength of the education system shapes the next generation’s ability to drive economic growth and uphold the values that define our way of life.

The lack of discussion around education policy doesn’t just leave voters uninformed; it also allows Harris and Walz to sidestep scrutiny on positions that would likely alarm and outrage most parents.

Walz often emphasizes his background as a teacher and assistant coach, but his record on education reveals a history of anti-parent policies.

As I’ve detailed elsewhere, Walz supports removing children from parents who oppose gender transitions, as shown by his signature on Minnesota’s “sanctuary” law for such procedures. During the George Floyd riots in 2020, as Minneapolis faced chaos without National Guard intervention, Walz kept Minnesota schools in lockdown, leaving students behind due to pressure from national teachers’ unions. And he is a steadfast opponent of school choice, ensuring taxpayer money remains tied to government-run schools.

Kamala Harris is unlikely to do more than endorse Walz’s anti-parent stance. During her time in the U.S. Senate, she held one of the most radically progressive voting records, consistently aligning with the interests of major teacher unions. Her fealty earned their swift endorsement after Joe Biden withdrew from the race in July.

But Harris and Walz would rather you ignore these details. This has always been the tactic of the education establishment that dominates public schools and, by extension, influences American students. Harris and Walz aim to highlight the politically advantageous aspects, relying on talking points about expanding government services.

They don’t want you to notice that American test scores have plummeted to historic lows in recent years. They hope you won’t question what your child is being taught — whether it’s topics on sex and gender, critical race theory, or a revised history of America’s founding. They definitely don’t want you examining the presence of pornographic books in school libraries.

Rather, they want you to think about subsidized cafeteria lunches and preschool programs, all the while expecting you to hand over more of your tax dollars and the keys to your children’s hearts and minds in exchange.



America’s students have a brighter future as Harris and Walz face a changing political landscape less favorable to the education establishment. I’ve spent my career in education and witnessed a big shift in recent years. Education freedom programs are expanding across the country, and activists like my friend Chaya Raichik are exposing the truth about indoctrination in many public schools. As a result, parents nationwide are demanding better education for their children — and they’re right to do so.

Elections give us options. Donald Trump and JD Vance have proven themselves to be champions of parental rights in the White House and the Senate. They support diverse, innovative approaches to public education, offering what students truly deserve. That’s why voters should renounce the anti-parent stance of Harris and Walz, support parents and students, and reject the education cartel dismantling our public schools.