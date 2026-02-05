If Fulton County ran clean elections in Georgia, it should welcome sunlight

Last week’s FBI raid on Fulton County election offices marked a long-overdue reckoning for the corruption that plagued the 2020 election. Federal agents seized ballots and records from the jurisdiction that has done more than any other to plunge Georgia — and the nation — into lasting doubt about whether we can trust our election outcomes.

Fulton County sits at the center of the 2020 story for a reason. I remember election night clearly. As returns rolled in and Joe Biden “won” Georgia by fewer than 12,000 votes, the irregularities were impossible to ignore.

If we want trust restored, we need the truth — documented, preserved, and brought into the open. That is what the FBI’s raid makes possible.

After the election, I became the first elected official in Georgia to call for a special session to investigate massive fraud. I went on the record — publicly — because grassroots patriots knew something was wrong.

The numbers didn’t add up. Atlanta’s GOP establishment didn’t want a fight. They ignored me, threatened me, and eventually tried to remove me. They wanted to move on as if nothing happened. I refused.

The people of Georgia deserved answers. The country did, too.

Then came the absurd indictments. When President Trump and 18 other patriots were arrested under Georgia’s RICO Act, I was the first to call for a special session to investigate, defund, and impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for weaponizing her office.

That prosecution served one purpose: silence Trump — and intimidate everyone else who dared question 2020. Willis abused her power for partisan gain and burned millions in taxpayer dollars pursuing a case built to punish political enemies.

Georgia Senate Republicans had a choice: stand with voters demanding transparency, or protect the old order. They chose the old order. The old guard punished me for speaking out by kicking me out of the Republican caucus.

Now the evidence has reached a point that even federal law enforcement can’t ignore. The raid didn’t happen by accident. It happened because Fulton County’s conduct raised questions serious enough to justify federal intervention.

Here’s the scale of what we are talking about: Over 315,000 illegal ballots counted in Fulton County alone. Unsigned tabulation tapes for hundreds of thousands of early votes. Zero tapes not verified or signed at 32 sites. Uncertified results certified and submitted anyway. Polling places open until 2 a.m. Duplicate scanner serial numbers and unauthorized memory device transfers. Chain-of-custody failures at every turn.

That doesn’t describe “mistakes.” It describes a deliberate, coordinated attack on the integrity of an American election.

Fulton County was the epicenter, but the implications reach beyond Georgia. Americans deserve to know what happened in Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and every other battleground state where the same patterns appear and the same questions remain unanswered.

Wherever the chips fall, the standard must remain nonnegotiable: every legal vote counted, every illegal vote rejected, and every election run in a way the public can verify.

If we want trust restored, we need the truth — documented, preserved, and brought into the open. That is what this raid makes possible. Now we follow it through.