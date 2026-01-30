Democrats panic at sight of Tulsi Gabbard at FBI raid of Fulton County election office

The FBI raided the Fulton County, Georgia, elections office on Wednesday as part of an apparent investigation into possible violations of federal laws related to the preservation of election records and intimidation or defrauding of voters.

Georgia Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff were among the Democrats who rushed to condemn the raid, which took place just days after President Donald Trump stated that the 2020 U.S. presidential election "was a rigged election" and "people will soon be prosecuted for what they did."

'A US election can never, ever be rigged again.'

Although generally critical of the raid that Warnock suggested was a political errand "for a vengeful president," some Democrats appeared particularly rattled by the presence of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Referencing a Reuters photo placing Gabbard at the site of the search on Wednesday, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner (D) asked, "Why is Tulsi Gabbard at an FBI raid on an election office in Fulton County?"

"Either Director Gabbard believes there was a legitimate foreign intelligence nexus — in which case she is in clear violation of her obligation under the law to keep the intelligence committees 'fully and currently informed' of relevant national security concerns," continued Warner, "or she is once again demonstrating her utter lack of fitness for the office that she holds by injecting the nonpartisan intelligence community she is supposed to be leading into a domestic political stunt designed to legitimize conspiracy theories that undermine our democracy."

Warner, who also shared a video of his corresponding meltdown, was hardly the only Democrat who panicked over the sight of Gabbard in Fulton County.

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Ct.) joined Warner in penning a letter to Gabbard on Thursday questioning her involvement in an apparent domestic law enforcement operation and demanding an explanation "given the politically fraught nature of elections for federal office."

Democrats' vexation might have something to do with Gabbard's proven efficacy in blowing up official narratives and exposing bad actors. Last year, for instance, she helped expose the origins of the Russia collusion hoax and corresponding "years-long coup" against Trump.

Evidently the administration's attention has moved from the 2016 to the 2020 presidential election.

White House officials told the Wall Street Journal that Gabbard has spent months re-examining the supposed results of the 2020 election and looking for potential crimes. This investigation has involved scrutinizing voting machines, analyzing data from swing states, and looking at glaring discrepancies.

Gabbard is expected to prepare a report on her findings.

"President Trump and his entire team are committed to ensuring a U.S. election can never, ever be rigged again," said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. "Director Gabbard is playing a key lead role in this important effort."

ODNI press secretary Olivia Coleman told the Journal that Gabbard "has a vital role in identifying vulnerabilities in our critical infrastructure and protecting against exploitation."

"DNI Gabbard has and will continue to take actions within her authorities, alongside our interagency partners, to support ensuring the integrity of our election," added Coleman.

Trump told reporters that Gabbard is "working very hard to try to keep the election safe, and she's done a very good job."

