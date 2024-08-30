Kamala’s dangerous dance with radical anti-Israel activists

Late last month, anti-Israel protest groups raged through Washington, D.C., to disrupt Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official visit and speech to Congress. They ripped down American flags, burned them, and replaced them with Palestinian flags. They dumped maggots in the hotel where Netanyahu was staying. Among several instances of vandalizing federal property, they defaced the Columbus Memorial Fountain outside Union Station, spray-painting in big red letters, “Hamas is coming.”

Yes, Hamas is indeed coming for Democrats, but not in the sadistic way that Hamas is coming for the Jewish people. They’re coming for Democrats through countless intermediary support groups because they know Democrats are most likely to give them what they want. Despite their best attempts to paint themselves as freedom-loving moderates during the Democratic National Convention, Democrats are and have always been the haven for extremists in American politics.

It’s amazing how quickly Democrats get behind law and order when it suits their agenda. They tolerate chaos and destruction in the streets except when it hurts their public image.

This is the party that has catered to elite universities across the nation over the past year that have encouraged and facilitated anti-Semitic student protests, encampments, and even the attempted takeover of administration buildings.

Last week, a congressional report from the House Education and Workforce Committee revealed that out of the 22 anti-Israeli students at Columbia University who were arrested for breaking into and occupying a campus building, 18 of them remain in good standing with the school and will return to campus for the fall semester. Three are on interim suspensions, and one is on probation. Columbia initially said those 22 students would be expelled.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are also pro-Iran, a regime whose intentions toward Israel couldn’t be clearer. The Biden-Harris administration recently waived sanctions on Iran’s state-controlled media outlet, which airs a constant stream of anti-Jewish content.

There were major anti-Israel protests at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, but Democrats weren’t about to let them steal the show or do anything to disrupt Kamala’s coronation. It’s amazing how quickly Democrats can get behind law and order when it suits their agenda. They tolerate chaos and destruction in the streets except when it hurts their public image.

They built a giant fence-wall around their arena to keep the protesters at bay. What were they afraid of? The Chicago area has one of the largest Palestinian communities in America, and thousands of activists poured in from all over the country. What could possibly go wrong?

Shamelessly pro-Palestinian

The destruction in Washington, D.C., last month was a preview. Many business owners in downtown Chicago boarded up their windows.

On day one of the DNC, the Hamas flag was proudly flown, just in case there is any doubt about whose side these protesters are on. One of the people waving the Hamas flag asked a Fox News reporter, “What’s wrong with October 7?” He proceeded to defend the terror attacks that mutilated, tortured, and killed 1,200 Israelis, including the elderly, women, children, and babies. Protesters then bashed their way through the perimeter fence outside the convention center.

On day two, protesters charged the police line outside Israel’s Chicago consulate. Seventy-two people were arrested. On the same day that these protests began, Israel recovered the bodies of six dead Jewish hostages found in a hidden passage during a raid on part of the Hamas tunnel system in Gaza. There are still 71 hostages being held by Hamas, including eight Americans.

The day before the convention began, Hamas took credit for a suicide bombing in Tel Aviv. On day three of the DNC, Israel and Hezbollah traded cross-border missile strikes. In addition, the ongoing threat of an attack by Iran on Israel is always imminent, along with Iran’s developing nuke program.

Earlier this month, a Palestinian man on the U.S. terror watch list was apprehended at the border in New Mexico. If Harris and Walz have any say in the matter, he probably has a house, free health care, and a driver’s license by now. Meanwhile, Biden defended the pro-Hamas protesters, saying that they “have a point.” What exactly is their point? That the October 7 terror attacks were justified given their context?

America’s pro-Hamas crowd will align themselves with any group to support their terrorism. They will link arms with groups who claim to be for women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, abortion, even though none of those rights exist in Gaza. Leftists are so blinded by their own devotion to those issues that they’re willing to look the other way when it comes to support for anti-Semitism and terrorism.

Secret meetings

The Treasury Department under the Biden-Harris administration has stonewalled the congressional probe into nonprofit groups that are financially supporting pro-Hamas “illegal and anti-Semitic activities” across the United States over the past year. In May, the House requested suspicious activity reports on organizations including Students for Justice in Palestine and the Council on American-Islamic Relations. The Treasury Department has not handed over a single document. Last Wednesday, the House sent a letter to Secretary Janet Yellen threatening a subpoena.

The week before the convention, Kamala Harris appointed Nasrina Bargzie to be head of Muslim outreach for her campaign. Bargzie has a history of less-than-favorable views toward Israel, including defending Students for Justice in Palestine, one of the radical groups under congressional investigation.

Two weeks before the DNC, Harris also met with Layla Elabed, who is a co-founder of the Uncommitted National Movement. Her sister is Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.). The Uncommitted National Movement is working to convince voters not to support Harris unless she backs anti-Israel polices. After their brief meeting, Elabed claimed that Harris is open to an embargo on arms for Israel, but Harris’ campaign immediately stepped in to bury that story.

Harris’ campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, flew to Detroit ahead of the Chicago convention to meet privately with Abbas Alawieh, Elabed’s co-founder and partner. According to a Washington Post report, the Harris campaign provided “extra passes for staff and friends” of Uncommitted to attend the DNC and even gave them space to hold a news conference.

And during her trip to Michigan two weeks before the convention began, Harris also met in secret with Abdullah Hammoud, the 34-year-old mayor of Dearborn, to appeal to the Detroit suburb’s largest population of Arab-Americans in the United States.



Perhaps some kind of deal was struck in these meetings. Harris would keep her comments balanced about Israelis and Palestinians, and they would keep their people from burning down Chicago during her coronation. We don’t know if a deal like that was struck, but after emphasizing her support for Israel’s right to defend itself, Harris railed against Israel’s attacks in Gaza.

Democrats historically have built coalitions of seemingly conflicting groups with overlapping interests, threading them together with some form of oppression identity. But why are Democrats so eager to tolerate anti-Israel groups that justify terrorism? Do you think Kamala Harris is really anti-Semitic when her husband is proudly Jewish? It boils down to the one thing that brings strange bedfellows together and breeds compromise: votes.

Anti-Israel voters have one major point of leverage right now in the Democratic Party: They’re most heavily concentrated in Michigan, which is a crucial battleground state. Democrats simply cannot afford to lose the anti-Israel vote, even if it means turning a blind eye to the vast web of pro-Hamas organizations that showed up in Chicago.

