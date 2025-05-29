Legacy media may be crumbling, but its influence has mutated

Taking the helm as president of the Media Research Center is both an honor and a responsibility. My father, Brent Bozell, built this institution on conviction, courage, and an unwavering commitment to truth. As he begins his next chapter — serving as ambassador-designate to South Africa under President Trump — the legacy he leaves continues to guide everything we do.

To the conservative movement, I give my word: I will lead MRC with bold resolve and clear purpose, anchored in the mission that brought us here.

For nearly 40 years, MRC has exposed the left-wing bias and blatant misinformation pushed by the legacy media. Networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and PBS didn’t lose public trust overnight or because of one scandal. That trust eroded slowly and steadily under the weight of partisan narratives, selective outrage, and elite arrogance.

That collapse in trust has driven Americans to new platforms — podcasts, independent outlets, and citizen journalism — where unfiltered voices offer the honesty and nuance corporate media lack. President Trump opened the White House press room not just in name, but in spirit. Under Joe Biden, those same independent voices were locked out in favor of legacy gatekeepers. Now they’re finally being welcomed in, restoring access and accountability.

But the threat has evolved. Big Tech and artificial intelligence now embed the same progressive narratives into the tools millions use every day. The old gatekeepers have gone digital. AI packages bias as fact, delivered with the authority of a machine — no byline, no anchor, no pushback.

A recent MRC study revealed how Google’s AI tool, Gemini, skews the narrative. When asked about gender transition procedures, Gemini elevated only one side of the debate — citing advocacy groups like the Human Rights Campaign that promote gender ideology. Gemini surfaced material supporting medical transition for minors while ignoring or downplaying serious medical, ethical, and psychological concerns. Parents’ concerns, stories of regret, and clinical risks were glossed over or excluded entirely.

In two separate responses, Gemini pointed users to a Biden-era fact sheet titled “Gender-Affirming Care and Young People.” Though courts forced the document’s reinstatement to a government website, the Trump administration had clearly marked it as inaccurate and ideologically driven. The Department of Health and Human Services added a bold disclaimer warning that the page “does not reflect biological reality” and reaffirmed that the U.S. government recognizes two immutable sexes: male and female. Gemini left out that disclaimer.

When asked if Memorial Day was controversial, Gemini similarly pulled from a left-leaning source, taxpayer-funded PBS “NewsHour,” to answer yes. “Memorial Day is a holiday that carries a degree of controversy, stemming from several factors,” the chatbot responded. Among those factors? History, interpretation, and even inclusivity. Gemini claimed that many communities had ignored the sacrifices of black soldiers, describing some observances as “predominantly white” and calling that history a “sensitive point.”

These responses aren’t neutral. They frame the conversation. By amplifying one side while muting the other, AI like Gemini shapes public perception — not through fact, but through filtered narrative. This isn’t just biased programming. It’s a direct threat to the kind of informed civic dialogue democracy depends on.

At MRC, we’re ready for this fight. Under my leadership, we’re confronting algorithmic bias, monitoring AI platforms, and exposing how these systems embed liberal messaging in the guise of objectivity.

We’ve faced this challenge before. The media once claimed neutrality while slanting every story. Now AI hides its bias behind speed and precision. That makes it harder to spot — and harder to stop.

We don’t want a return to the days of Walter Cronkite. We want honest media, honest algorithms, and a playing field that doesn’t punish one side for telling the truth.

The fight for truth hasn’t ended. It’s just moved to another platform. And once again, it’s our job to meet it head-on.