Mass deportations can’t save California, but Trump should do it anyway

A few illegal aliens at a Home Depot parking lot in south Los Angeles were rounded up by ICE the other day, and now it’s war.

At their 100% Hispanic public schools, these teenagers have been brainwashed by literal communists to hate America — especially whites — cops, ICE, and Republicans.

Thousands of “Latinx” protesters in Los Angeles immediately mobilized to kill police and burn the city, along with all the usual suspects: teachers' unions, SEIU, and other government shock troops. Naturally, chaos ensued.

Black Lives Matter and Antifa wrote the playbook, and now the Mexicans have picked up right where they left off.

Hordes of pyromaniacs and cop-killers converged on downtown L.A. over the weekend and tried to destroy it and every cop they saw.

Sunday night was particularly crazy. Multiple attempted assassinations of police on live TV. Then this guy in a van went on a rampage. This was followed by all-night looting of every store in the area.

Tale as old as time.

Your Waymo's gonna be late. Benjamin Hanson/Getty Images

Haven’t we been through enough in this city? Lord, please, enough! Downtown L.A. is already so disgusting and dirty that after I went to a party there a few weeks ago, I vowed never to return.

Removing and deporting clutches of illiterate El Salvadoran drywall installers in Westlake Village is like pulling up a few weeds in a hundred football fields. Entire school districts should be sent south — but people aren’t ready for that conversation yet.

The reform that wasn’t

You probably forgot that in 2006, President George W. Bush tried to pass stricter immigration laws. I forgot!

Maybe because they were the mildest laws ever: “legislation passed by the U.S. House that would make it a felony to be in the U.S. illegally. It also would impose new penalties on employers who hire illegal immigrants, require churches to check the legal status of parishioners before helping them, and erect fences along one-third of the U.S.-Mexican border.”

What a joke.

But any change to the status quo is not allowed, so half a million people marched in protest in L.A. that year:

David S. Holloway/Getty Images

“My mom came from Mexico, she had to cross the river, and thank God she did,” said David Gonzalez, 22, who held a sign saying, “I’m in my homeland.”’



Gonzalez rejected claims by advocates of the legislation that it would help protect the nation from terrorism, noting that it would hurt Hispanics the most.



“When did you ever see a Mexican blow up the World Trade Center?” he said. “Who do you think built the World Trade Center?”



—NBC News, 2006

End-stage globalism ruined LA

The protests worked. Over the next 10 years, illegal immigration went parabolic, as millions arrived here from around the world and Republicans did nothing.

If you ever drive through the grimy parts of the city, where graffiti stains every square inch of available concrete and wall, piles of fast-food trash cling to rusted chain-link fences, and infinite ramshackle cellphone repair sheds, illegal outdoor taco shops, and cheap schmatta stores cling to street corners, you will have one overriding thought: It’s way more than 10 million. It’s more than 20 million. There are at least 5 to 10 million extra people just in Los Angeles who are here illegally. Maybe more.

The official number of illegal aliens in L.A. is 950,000. Please.

Meanwhile, every west-side sh**lib I know posted this on Instagram over the weekend — it’s the new BLM black square:

Thrive LA

I wanted to scream. Just shut up and take your semaglutide, people. You guys only talk to Latinos when the guy comes to detail the Rivian.

The insipid Kamala Harris called the violence “overwhelmingly peaceful.” This is shameful but predictable. But you can’t blame her — from her love nest in the hills of Brentwood, things are indeed quite peaceful.

Los Angeles is well over half Hispanic, and most young Hispanic citizens want open borders, mass immigration, and an end to deportations. They are the same as every other woke white sh**lib in Brentwood and Los Feliz. At their 100% Hispanic, totally non-diverse LAUSD public schools, these teenagers have been brainwashed from preschool by literal communists posing as teachers to hate America — especially whites — the cops, ICE, and Republicans.

Instead of learning calculus and poetry, they were trained to be little activists and “speak truth to power.” They learned that their racial identity was not just the most important thing about them; it was the only thing that mattered (at least to the craven political activists seeking to harvest them).

Latino vs. Latinx: This means war!

What we’re seeing in Los Angeles amounts to Latino versus Latinx — a clash between OG Hispanic families and the more recently arrived, some of whom may not even be citizens.

Incredibly, LAPD officers remain under orders not to ask about anyone’s immigration status or cooperate with ICE. Yes, really.

If you're white, black, or Asian, you get to stay home and watch the chaos unfold from your living room.

Despite the city's depraved leadership, most Angelenos function like normal human beings — dumb ideas aside. They go to work. They call in to local radio shows. They hit Disneyland. They worship the Dodgers and Lakers. They eat In-N-Out, love the weather, and hate the traffic. Seventy percent of them voted for Kamala Harris.

The Latino community I grew up with — and still know well — is here legally. Most are the children of 1960s immigrants, and many gained amnesty under Ronald Reagan in the 1980s. They're a massive, influential demographic in Los Angeles. They value law, order, and family. And the ones I know are as American as it gets.

Huge numbers of the LAPD come from these foundational Los Angeles Latino families. The most recent graduating class of the LAPD academy consisted of 13 Latinos, two African-Americans, and one white. More than half of the Los Angeles Police Department is Latino. Around 24% are white, 9% are black, and 8% are Asian.

Myung J. Chun/Getty Images

When you see these guys, they’re quite impressive.

When I was at a Catholic protest a couple of years ago near Dodger Stadium, the cops at the scene were all young Mexican-American dudes. They are ultra-fit and muscular, clean-shaven and sometimes a mustache, and their hair is close-cropped, neatly parted, and slicked down. They are not the fat, slovenly, donut-munching cops of yore. They are into being cops. Many came out of the armed forces after they served their country abroad.

These are the kinds of guys you want as cops. And now the Latinx illegal aliens and their Marxist compatriots are trying to kill them.

This is like the Crips versus Bloods, but in this case, the LAPD is banned from using lethal force or ever doing anything that looks like “police brutality.” Rodney King made sure of that.

Gone forever

“California” the way it was when I was growing up is gone forever. Illegal immigration, followed by mass amnesty and permanent one-party rule, took care of that.

The Latino citizens of California may want law and order and even may be in favor of stopping new illegal immigration, but they also remember the stories of their abuela who had to dodge alligators and La Migra to cross the Rio Grande and then got called a “wetback” at work. They don’t really want to see mass deportations of their cousins.

What this means is that actual, lasting, meaningful deportation efforts in Southern California will be done against a hostile regime and their murderous shock troops, who will do everything to stymie it and to Make Trump Look Bad. That’s their real goal.

If he succeeds in deporting all illegal aliens down to the last day-old newborn with pierced ears, he is Satan. If he doesn’t, he is a failure.

But despite the risks, he should still do it. Why? Because it has huge practical benefits to us, the voters!

The beneficial effect of mass deportations on Americans will be profound. We’ll get a healthier economy that no longer spends a trillion to support foreigners living here. Relief to city budgets that no longer will have their jails and hospitals and schools filled with new arrivals. The housing crisis ends. Traffic gets better. Crime and drug sales go down.

And the most important reason of all: I voted for this. So bring it on.

