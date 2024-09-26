Overwhelming proof of the Biden-Harris regime’s anti-Israel stance

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris love Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and treat him with respect but hate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and treat him with contempt.

It’s beyond debate and factually conclusive.

They condemn Vladimir Putin but subsidize Iran. They rush arms to Ukraine but withhold them from Israel. They provide intelligence to Ukraine but are not sharing similar intelligence with Israel.

They seek no ceasefire or diplomatic solution with Ukraine but demand that Israel agree to a ceasefire and insist on a diplomatic resolution. They say that Russia must be stopped or war will expand. They say that Israel must be stopped or war will expand.

They’ve put sanctions on Russia but lifted them on Iran. They’ve allowed billions of dollars to flow into Iran — vastly more than they’ve allowed into Israel. I say this as someone who supports Ukraine. But the Harris-Biden regime’s conflicting statements and actions underscore the animus the Democrats’ regime has for the Jewish state. It’s beyond debate and factually conclusive.