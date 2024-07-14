Pray for Donald Trump, our leaders, and our republic

I was up at a family reunion at our ranch when I heard the news of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. Thank God he wasn't mortally wounded. It is a miracle that the bullet grazed his face. Another inch in the wrong direction and we likely would have lost him.

My family and I spent a few minutes catching up when we heard the news. There are about 30 of us up here. We were all talking politics earlier in the day, and not all of us agree on everything. The message I tried to deliver is that politics is about principles. What principles are we fighting for? That question takes on a whole new meaning considering Saturday night’s news.

Billions of dollars have been spent to tear us apart, and it's a lie. All we need to do is return to our principles, and one of our principles is that we don't shoot our presidents.

I immediately picked up the phone and called the president and his family and left my family's heartfelt concern for him and for our republic. I would ask that you would continue to pray for him and the country, that this might be our bottom, that this might be the worst thing that happens before we stand up and say, “Enough of this insanity.”

What do you expect is going to happen when you tell half the country that they're horrible, racist monsters and you tell the other half that Trump is worse than Hitler? I am not addressing the American people but the media. Again I ask: What do you think is going to happen?

I've been saying for many years that we are repeating the past. I think we are repeating the year 1968 in particular. The Democrats are going to Chicago in about a month for their national convention. Will it be a repeat of 1968's convention? I don't even know what they're going to do about Biden. Meanwhile, Trump is supposed to be at the Republican National Convention in a matter of days. The future of our republic seems so uncertain.

I pray for peace. I pray that Donald Trump will truly be a model, one that we saw in Pope John Paul II after he was shot. I pray he will not harbor vengeance, viciousness, or any kind of anger toward the shooter but will instead forgive, and maybe out of this, we can come together a little more.

Please, guard your heart. Guard your feelings and your emotions. Guard yourself against those who will use this for manipulation and for further conspiracy theories. I am counting the minutes before they start to say this was a right-wing shooter who was just trying to make Donald Trump a sympathetic candidate. I know this will be said by some oaf: “What an expert shot that was. Surely it was planned!”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. should also have Secret Service protection. I don't know why the Biden administration hasn't given him that. The best speech I've ever heard given was by RFK Sr. on the day Martin Luther King Jr. was killed. RFK needed to go to a big rally, and his staff begged him to turn around, warning that he would be mobbed and killed. But he believed in the best of people, and he gave one of the most eloquent speeches I have ever heard. Listen to it. He preached peace and calm and goodness and asked for the best of people. I ask the very same, that you don't harden your heart, that you show compassion and love, and that we don't become the way that the left is.

Yes, someone just tried to kill our candidate and our president. I would be just as horrified if the same happened to Biden as I am now. But if we believe in the republic, if we believe in these values, if we believe that we are a nation founded on Christian principles, the strongest Christian principles are love and compassion, and now is the time to live by those principles.

I was talking to another family member earlier Saturday, and he described how horrible Trump supporters are. I listened to him because, in some cases, he had a point. Some people have just become everything that we don’t want to become, and he has experienced some of that.

I said, “I get that, but have you asked yourself what caused that person to be like that? Some people are just mean, nasty, awful people, but not everybody is. So what caused that person to do that? Could it be that for 10 years being called 'deplorable,' 'awful,' 'Bible-thumpers,' 'killers,' 'racists,' and 'Nazis' tends to push people to the edge and have them say, 'I'm going to hit back?'"

I'm going to ask you today to be the best person you can be. I ask you to be loving and to take this opportunity to show the other side, who might be saying horrible things, what it is like to stand on principles and not cave to their standards.

We gathered as a family to pray for President Trump and his family, President Biden, RFK Jr., and all our leaders. Pray for peace. Pray for the Democrats who are in danger of repeating 1968 in Chicago. If we come together, we will never lose our country. But billions of dollars have been spent to tear us apart, and it's a lie. All we need to do is return to our principles, and one of our principles is that we don't shoot our presidents. We find that offensive, no matter who is being shot. We don't do that because we are Americans.

I pray again for our republic. Lord, hear our prayer. Heal our land. See the millions of people who are turning to you, who are asking for safety and forgiveness. Bless President Trump and his family. Heal our president. Heal our land. Heal our hearts. Save the republic. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

