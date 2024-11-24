Restoring America: Faithful citizens celebrate a divine reprieve

The scripture verse that came to mind on the morning of Nov. 6 was Psalm 126:3 (NIV):

The Lord has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy.

In the months leading up to the election, I had been reading through the Old Testament. As I studied Kings and Chronicles, I noticed a pattern: When Israel’s kings followed God’s law, their nation thrived. But when they turned to worship false gods like Ashtoreth and Baal, their nation suffered curses.

The fundamental transformation of America may finally have been derailed, and now the work of foundational restoration can begin.

Over the past three and a half years, our country has experienced a significant decline. A win by the Democratic Party — whether by fair means or otherwise — seemed likely to accelerate that downward spiral with the continuation and expansion of its policies. For now, however, we appear to have a reprieve. This moment may depend on our nation’s willingness to return to the God who loves and cares for us.

I have seen that fools may be successful for the moment, but then comes sudden disaster. (verse 3)



He [the Lord] does great things too marvelous to understand. He performs countless miracles. (verse 9)

I had been praying for miracles throughout this election season — long before the assassination attempt on July 13 — and it seems clear that God controlled events in ways beyond coincidence. Donald Trump has demonstrated extraordinary resilience in the face of relentless attacks from a determined deep state. Against all odds, Trump has not only emerged victorious but may now hold a legendary place in history.

The events since his near-death experience in mid-July may have profoundly changed Trump’s character. Those who listened to his speech in the early hours of Nov. 6 likely noticed a newfound tone of humility.

Two scripture verses seem to speak directly to what Trump’s adversaries have schemed and unleashed against him:

And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose. (Romans 8:28, NIV)

And Joseph’s words to his brothers who sold him into slavery, only to later find him in a position of power in Egypt, blessing them:

You intended to harm me, but God intended it all for good. He brought me to this position so I could save the lives of many people. (Genesis 50:20, NLT)

Is America “out of the woods” because of this election’s results? Will Christians, Jews, and people of goodwill celebrate a great victory today only to return to complacency tomorrow? Let’s hope not. Can anyone deny that our lack of vigilance allowed evil influences to blindside us? Like the proverbial frog in slowly boiling water, we almost woke up too late.

The pastors I have spoken with or watched on television agree: The 2024 election was not the finish line — it marks the starting point.

We must continue praying for the new administration. Pray for wisdom and steadfastness as they work to purge evil from our nation and promote righteousness across society and culture.

As our Founding Fathers declared in the Declaration of Independence, “with a firm reliance on Divine Providence,” we can succeed in restoring true freedom and responsibility to America. In doing so, we can also renew hope and inspiration for nations around the globe.

