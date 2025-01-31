Senators, it's time to clean house

During the 2024 campaign, the left tirelessly decried Donald Trump as a “threat to democracy” and a danger to the “rule of law.” But as we watch the spectacle unfolding in these so-called confirmation hearings, it becomes increasingly difficult to ignore the glaring hypocrisy of those same voices. Where is the outrage now? Where are the cries about the erosion of democracy, the disregard for the rule of law, or the misuse of government institutions for political gain? The disgraceful behavior we've witnessed in these hearings is a betrayal of the very principles these lawmakers claim to champion.

The smears, the leaks, the media hit jobs, the fake outrage — they’ve played that hand too many times.

Bernie Sanders railed against … baby onesies

America is teetering on the edge of war, facing an economic free fall, and witnessing the weaponization of the very institutions politicians like Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) — America’s favorite millionaire socialist — claim to protect. Yet in this critical moment in our country, Sanders railed against baby onesies.

Antivaxx. Baby. Onesies.

Do you take your job seriously if that’s how you conduct yourself when questioning the nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services? As a so-called champion of lowering health care costs and issues actually plaguing the American people?

However, when RFK Jr. had the unmitigated gall to point out that Sanders is the single largest recipient of pharmaceutical money in the Senate, Sanders didn’t deny it. Instead, he did what they all do:

He tried to silence him.

He attempted to dismiss him.

He worked to discredit him.

This is the same Bernie Sanders who has spent decades railing against corporate greed, but when the money flows his way, he suddenly has nothing to say.

The hypocrisy during Kash Patel’s hearing was nauseating

Then there's Kash Patel. He's been accused — without a shred of evidence — of planning to weaponize the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. But by whom? By the very same senators who’ve spent the last 26 years doing exactly that. These are the same people who oversaw raids on journalists, spied on sitting presidents, suppressed political opponents, and imprisoned pro-life activists while violent rioters roamed free.

And yet these people have the audacity to act outraged about the politicization of law enforcement? The hypocrisy is so thick that it’s nearly suffocating.

Tulsi Gabbard was smeared as a ‘Russian asset’

When Tulsi Gabbard finally had the chance to speak, she laid it out plainly: Corruption within our intelligence community is not a theory — it's a fact. Yet instead of responding to her legitimate accusations, they smeared her as a Russian asset, a traitor, a spy for Syria. These people are so desperate to maintain their grip on power that they will destroy anyone who dares to expose them.

They asked her whether Edward Snowden was a traitor, but they weren’t interested in the answer. The truth is too dangerous for them: that Snowden should never have had to blow the whistle, because this very committee — these very senators — should have done their jobs and stopped unconstitutional surveillance programs before they even began.

These are the same people who oversaw the FBI’s lies to the American people about the Hunter Biden laptop — proof that the sitting president and his family took tens of millions of dollars from foreign adversaries, including China, the same government that now threatens Taiwan, buys up American farmland next to military bases, and floods our streets with fentanyl, while its partners in Mexico continue to butcher Americans at the border. Yet these senators continue to allow millions of unknown, undocumented people to flood into our country.

The Senate lost all credibility under the Biden administration

So let me ask you, Senators: Who is the traitor here? Is it the president? Is it his family? Is it the people under your oversight who knowingly spread false information to protect him? Or is it you? Are you complicit? Are you corrupt? Or are you simply incompetent? It’s one of the three: incompetence, corruption, or outright treason. Pick one. Because this country is waking up, and the American people deserve an answer.

We are looking for a lot of answers.

Who was actually executing the duties of the president of the United States?

Who was responsible for the coup ousting a sitting president?

Who ultimately selected Harris as the Democrats' candidate?

Why did the list of names for presidential pardons include so many of you and your colleagues? Did you have a hand in composing the list? We know that Joe Biden wasn’t competent enough to write it. Is this why you are so terrified of people simply seeking the truth?

Let’s be crystal clear about what this is: This is the deep state fighting for its survival — desperate people doing everything they can to stay out of jail. This is the ruling class — Democrats and Republicans alike — panicking because, for the first time in decades, their grip on power is slipping. At best, it's those who’ve been in bed with the intelligence and military-industrial complex, convinced that war and American intervention are the answers, doing everything they can to protect their secrets and sustain their policies.

But the old tricks don’t work any more. The smears, the leaks, the media hit jobs, the fake outrage — they’ve played that hand too many times. We now know the system is corrupt. We know the game is rigged. And we know there is no moral high ground left to stand on — not for these senators, these bureaucrats, or the intelligence agencies that lie to the American people with impunity. Not for the politicians who have lined their pockets while Americans suffer. They are all mired in the same swamp, desperately trying to keep the floodgates from bursting wide open.

What we’re witnessing right now isn’t strength or power. This is desperation. These are the death throes of a system that has been corrupt for decades — a system that has finally met an opponent it cannot buy, intimidate, or control.

We need to be rooting for Trump’s ‘disruptors’

That’s why every American should be rooting for these disruptors. They aren’t just trying to fix a few broken policies or reform a couple of agencies at the margins. They are going after the entire system. They see what we see: You don’t clean up a house by dusting the furniture; you tear out the rot from the foundation. Make no mistake, that’s exactly what it will take. This country doesn’t need another political band-aid, another round of empty hearings, or another worthless promise from the same people who have failed us for generations. It needs a shock to the system — a defibrillator to the chest of a dying republic. And these appointees, Trump’s team, are the only ones with the courage to deliver it.

Can you name a more dangerous job than going against 18 intelligence agencies, with all their tools, tricks, and decades of lying, setups, and even killings? Tulsi Gabbard isn’t a fool, and she’s not unafraid. She knows the stakes — this is bigger than her life. This is work that could get her killed or “suicided.” Imagine what they can make people believe with the tech we already have. Would you take that job? The least we can do is make our voices of support heard. These people are modern-day heroes of the republic.

Kash Patel is in the same boat. Yesterday, he spoke of releasing all the names in Jeffrey Epstein’s little black book. If anyone believes Epstein hung himself with paper sheets, they are delusional. What kind of danger is Patel in now?

Let’s not forget the dangers of challenging the most powerful industries — government contracts, graft, and a crime sheet from COVID that stretches ad infinitum. What could possibly happen to RFK Jr. in his quest for the truth about our pharmaceutical industry?

Now, it’s in our hands. It’s up to us to let these senators know that we are watching, that we are serious, and that we will no longer tolerate their cowardice and complicity. This is not a riot. This is not chaos. This is not insurrection. This is a lawful revolution at the ballot box, in our communities, and in our voices demanding real accountability.

We actually have to act, not just grumble

For my entire life, I’ve heard the American people say, “Throw the bums out.” But we never have. We’ve grumbled, we’ve complained, and we’ve shaken our fists at the TV, but we never followed through. For those who were part of the Tea Party and have never given up, this is the outcome we were all hoping for 20 years ago.

When Obama voters voted for hope and change, I believe this was the change they were hoping for — transparency, accountability, and an end to a ruling class that never had to pay a price — the end of special-interest rule, the end of endless wars, the end of corruption and cover-ups. Americans, left, right, and center, are waking up. We are tired of the hatred, name-calling, and corruption.

We are tired of being pawns on a chessboard. We are tired of politicians and the state-run media whipping us into a frenzy to distract us from the real issues and villains. The most dangerous villains to our republic don’t live on Main Street — they live on K Street, outside the Beltway, and in the District of Columbia. Time and time again, we speak out and then fail to hold those people responsible. This time, we will remember and act. This time, we must. Because the alternative is unthinkable.

So spare us the theatrics. Stop the kabuki theater of these hearings. Enough with the show trials, the false outrage, and the ridiculous accusations. Let Trump and his team go to work. Let them do exactly what the American people sent them to do: clean house.

