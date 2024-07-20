Socialist agenda threatens America’s legacy of reconciliation

At an otherwise joyous, peaceful American political gathering on July 13, shots rang out as an attempted murder was committed against the universal choice of half or more of our nation’s population for president. Soon after the assassination attempt, pleadings were pouring out from Democratic politicians that this was “not acceptable in America.” Really?

Democrats have lied about Donald Trump every single day for nine years. Democrats tried to oust him from office through an FBI-engineered coup. They tried to oust him through two spurious impeachments. Democrats changed the election laws in six toss-up states through extra-legislative means to rig an election to make sure Trump would not have a second term. And since he has been out of office, they have sought to bankrupt him and then jail him. Now, a deranged young man has tried to kill him.

Trump is an American who proved Thomas Jefferson’s words true: 'Fear is not an American art.'

And the Democrats claim they only want reconciliation. Really?

For 235 years, our nation has been held together by the genius of several governing systems designed to ensure liberty through fair, equitable governance, opportunities, and aspirations that reconcile fellow citizens. The only exception is the aftermath of slavery, beyond the adoption of our Constitution, which caused the nation to suffer some 620,000 casualties in the Civil War alone.

Our Constitution is based on Aristotelian common sense, acknowledging that not all persons will think of the same subject in the same way. Our system allows all citizens to vote directly or to be heard through their elected representatives in assemblies where discussions and arguments are freely expressed, heard, and considered for the best interests of the town, state, or country. The majority opinion then guides the creation of fair and beneficial laws common to all. If one disagrees with a law, one has the right to vote for another aspirant to the assembly who aligns more with their views. It is the best system ever devised in human history for reconciling the always various views of a single electorate.

Our Constitution defines our nation as a federal republic; federalism allows localities and states to live largely under their own laws. This system ensures that a more populous California or New York cannot dictate to a smaller Missouri or Wyoming how to live under laws they disagree with. The Constitution foresaw that people from different states might have very different ideas on governance. Through federalism, states like Wyoming and California can agree on common rights and common defenses without necessarily having the same laws.

This civil framework is one based on a pluralistic society operating under a common federal framework which is reconciled while maintaining its diversity.

Our free enterprise system, based in part on Adam Smith’s “Wealth of Nations,” allows the consumer to decide what products are produced and by whom. The consumer votes through their choice of goods or services. People prosper under this system to the extent that they serve the public good. Those who spend their lives conceiving good ideas, investing time, labor, and capital into them, and delivering them to a subscribing public deserve the rewards they receive.

This economic framework allows everyone the freedom to produce and purchase what they wish, providing opportunities for upward mobility based on merit. Such a society reconciles economically through a system of rightful and merited rewards.

Lastly, the Constitution left the spiritual realm free. Our nation’s founders, strong in their Judeo-Christian beliefs, ensured that the determination of one’s faith remained firmly in the soul of the believer without any government interference.

It may be noted that the founder of Christianity was the greatest reconciler of humanity ever to walk the earth. He preached humility and acceptance of sinners, tax collectors, lepers, Romans, Greeks, and Samaritans. Even on the cross, he pled for mercy for his executioners just before his death: “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”

The American protection of faiths and the Christianity of Americans have been among our nation’s greatest reconciling forces.

So, why does the left hate Donald Trump? Because a large percentage of the Democratic Party is now socialist in belief to their core. And those core beliefs are irreconcilable with these American systems of reconciliation.

The socialists in the Democratic Party do not believe in representative government or federalism. They believe in concentrating power in Washington, D.C., and wielding it through the unconstitutional, unenumerated, unbalanced, unchecked, unelected, unrepresentative, unaccountable administrative state — alone.

These socialists do not believe in free enterprise; they believe in a command-and-control economy where they decide what is produced and by whom, regardless of citizens' wants.

Socialists do not believe in God. Their only god is the wealth and power they can take from you.

In short, socialists are at war with our founding forms of social reconciliation. That is why they seek to break, bankrupt, jail, and maybe even kill him: Donald Trump is an American.

Trump is also an American who proved Thomas Jefferson’s words true: “Fear is not an American art.”