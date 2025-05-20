The left’s war on the family is real — and Hillary Clinton proved it yet again

In a recent video clip, former first lady Hillary Clinton said the quiet part out loud — confirming what conservatives have long believed: Those on the left see the family as a right-wing institution, and they want to replace it.

Speaking at the 92nd Street YMCA in New York City, Clinton mocked efforts by Elon Musk and Vice President JD Vance to encourage Americans to have children, sneering that this role should be left to illegal immigrants. This isn’t just a policy spat; it’s a glimpse into the left’s deeply held religious belief that the family is the problem. And if we let it, that agenda will destroy us.

The left’s war on life and family is not metaphorical. It is real, and it is violent.

The left hates the family because it despises everything God stands for. Leftists' agenda is destruction — not creation — and the family is ground zero.

The bombing of a fertility clinic on Saturday in Palm Springs, California, is a violent testament to this hatred. The attacker’s alleged manifesto openly declared a “war on the pro-lifers” Why such hostility toward those who protect life? Because the left is anti-life. Leftists oppose the unborn, the elderly, and the nuclear family. They target anything and anyone who dares to affirm that life is a sacred gift from God.

One chilling line from the manifesto reads, “We must finally begin the process of sterilizing this planet of the disease of life.” It could not be clearer what the agenda is.

The left’s secular cult

This only makes sense if we understand that the left’s secular humanist and Marxist worldview is demonic in nature. Secular means leftists reject God and divine law entirely, so they must hate everything that God values. In the absence of God, their humanism leads them to establish themselves as rulers, taking God’s place and seeking every hedonistic impulse.

Marxism, finally, is the ideological engine behind their destruction — it cannot build, only tear down.

This worldview is evident in their push to indoctrinate children into radical gender ideology and the LGBTQ sex cult. By promoting gender confusion and sexual immorality, the left seeks to prevent children from becoming healthy adults capable of forming families. The family is, after all, the bedrock of any nation. It is the place where values are transmitted and where identities are formed. That’s precisely why the left must destroy it. Leftists want to erase that identity and replace it with a sterile, fragmented one — incapable of bearing children, incapable of passing on faith, culture, or tradition.

So when Hillary Clinton says they want to replace the traditional family with other models foreign to our values, believe her.

A call to action

But we are not without hope. It is our sacred duty to worship God faithfully in our churches, homes, and daily lives. We must marry, have children, and raise them to do the same. This is not just a personal decision; it's a stand against the forces of darkness. In Genesis 1:28, God commands: “Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it." We must obey this divine mandate.

We must also remember the greatness of our ancestors and the works God has done. Just as the Israelites raised stones of remembrance, we must look back and not forget what God has done for us.

RELATED: Crushed faces, broken legs, knockout punches just tip of the iceberg in savage attacks on pro-lifers

Photo by BRYAN DOZIER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

We read in Joshua 4:6-7: "We will use these stones to build a memorial. In the future your children will ask you, ‘What do these stones mean?’ Then you can tell them, ‘They remind us that the Jordan River stopped flowing when the Ark of the Lord’s Covenant went across.’ These stones will stand as a memorial among the people of Israel forever.”

God has already performed great works in establishing our nation. Many battles have been won. But the work is not finished.

The bombing of the fertility clinic is a grim reminder of the stakes. The left's war on life and family is not metaphorical. It is real, and it is violent. Leftists seek to eliminate any opposition to their anti-life, anti-family agenda.

But we shouldn’t be intimidated. We must continue to build strong families, pass on our values, and defend the sanctity of life. Only then can we hope to preserve the nation that our forefathers fought so hard to establish. The family is not just a social unit; it is a divine institution, and its preservation is our highest calling.