The media’s new strategy: ‘Kamala is cool, Vance is weird’

The media is launching an unbelievable coordination to get Kamala Harris into the Oval Office. I stand in awe at the system leftists have built to where they can get everyone to walk in lockstep overnight to spin Kamala Harris' public image.

They went from saying how horrible she is, how she is hated by everybody, unlikeable, unworkable, and can’t keep anyone on her staff to “Kamala Harris is a genius.” Don't you know how great she is? Did you know that in addition to being super busy helping the president run the country every day, she’s also a marvelous cook? The New York Times published a story about what a health addict she is. You should see her exercise routine. It is unbelievable!

No Democrat would vote for Harris if she had begun her campaign last year and had to participate in debates.

The media is all in lockstep. We all knew this is the way it works, but it's quite remarkable in its weird, creepy, Orwellian way to watch it happen in real time.

I think the Democrats and the media are very wisely changing the tone of the conversation.

They're going with Kamala's weird laugh while switching the tone on JD Vance. “He’s just weird,” the mainstream pundits say in unison. They’re trying to change the tone from calling Trump a “grumpy old man” and a “danger to democracy” to “it’s just weird, isn’t it?”

They’re trying to soften themselves from the possibility of being a fascist dictator to just somebody like you who says, “That’s just weird, isn’t it?” You may not say that, but they’re also trying to make it a campaign for the younger generations.

I would not dismiss what they’re doing right now. I think they’re trying to appear as though it's all tongue in cheek. I think it’s a good strategy for them if that’s what they’re doing, but it’s awesome in its evilness to watch. If that's what they're doing, I think it's brilliant — and dangerous for the republic.

Because Kamala Harris is actually weird. She is not normal. She is not a traditional candidate. There is no way that Kamala Harris could ever become president unless you pitted her against the most unpopular candidate in the race, then elevated her as the vice president, and then the president became so wildly incompetent and dangerous to the country that you had to put her in the Oval Office. And you put her in at the last minute before anybody could really talk to her again and refresh everybody's memory of who she is. Give her very little rope, and she will offend everybody. She will do anything but a soft-shoe dance.

That's the only way you get her in as president. No Democrat would vote for her if she had begun her campaign last year and had to participate in debates. It would never work. This is the only way she could possibly become president, and this is exactly what’s happening.

What’s the consequence? If the left's plan is successful, we will have the most radically leftist president in our nation's history. She is more progressive than Barack Obama, though maybe not more progressive than Michelle. Nevertheless, she was raised by Berkeley professors — she believes in progressive values at the core of her being.

The only way to get Harris into the Oval Office is during a condensed period of emergency. Everyone on the left must agree with her and ensure the press remains in lockstep. I'm not saying she’s going to win. I'm saying don't take this lightly. The left is playing its cards, and we cannot be blindsided.

