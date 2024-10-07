The NAACP tells black men the White House matters more than their homes

The NAACP’s recent “Dear Dad” radio ad is another reminder that progressives value black men far more for how they vote than for what they bring to their families.

The ad features a young woman telling her father that he is her “hero” and quickly pivots into standard Democratic talking points about the election. The daughter tells her dad, “Our black history, my access to health care, and our voting rights are under attack” before imploring him to use his “power” to vote in the upcoming election.

We know nothing is 'pro-black' about destroying our own offspring. Unlike many activists, we believe black lives matter — even ones in the womb.

This is exactly what I have come to expect from progressive institutions. But what makes this ad so disappointing is the fact that the NAACP doesn’t highlight the importance of fathers at any other time. I’ve written before how civil rights organizations promote abortion with far more passion than they promote marriage and family. This is more of the same.

The NAACP’s campaign has nothing to do with fathers, other than using them as political tools to get Kamala Harris elected president. A real “Dear Dad” campaign meant to uplift black fathers and families would sound far different from the ad that is circulating right now. Here’s how it might sound.

Dear Dad,

You know that you are my hero. Thank you for loving me and letting me know that I am fearfully and wonderfully made in God’s image. You have provided me with a great example of what a real man looks like. I see how your faith impacts how you live your life. I watch how you love Mom. I also appreciate all the lessons you have taught me and my siblings.

Thank you for being who you are. You’ve always encouraged me to dream big dreams and not to be afraid. You made me feel loved and protected growing up, something I know every girl doesn’t have. You challenge me in ways big and small to maximize the God-given potential that resides deep inside me.

Dad, thank you for being willing to sacrifice for our family. I see how hard you work and know that I am blessed never to have missed a meal or gone to bed hungry. I don’t say it as often as I should, but I genuinely appreciate everything you have down for us over the years. You’ve taught us to be grateful for everything we have and to never be jealous about what someone else has.

Dad, I even love your jokes! I know we give you a hard time about them, but you add a level of joy to our home that is a good balance to your serious side.

Dad, I know everyone is talking about the election. I thank you for raising us to understand that what happens in our home will determine our trajectory far more than who is in the White House. You taught us that being civically and politically engaged is a good thing but that our politics should always be driven by our faith, not the other way around.

But even more than that, you taught us not to make politics or politicians an idol. All my friends ever want to talk about is politics. They seem obsessed with it, and I see how this can become unhealthy. They are willing to cut off their friends and family members over political disagreements. They say this election is about “joy,” but they seem pretty miserable — and unstable — to me.

I know every politician thinks I should be motivated by “reproductive justice,” but I thank God for giving me a father who taught me how to cut through phony political talking points. I’m glad you and mom raised us to see our Christian identity before any other identity.

I’m also glad you raised us to recognize the value of life. We know nothing is “pro-black” about destroying our own offspring. Unlike many activists, we believe black lives matter — even ones in the womb.

Dad, I just want you to know that the “black job” that I’ve always considered your most important is leading our family. I love how you start any conversation about identity by telling people that you are a Christian, a husband, and a father — in that order and before anything else. You and Mom said you’re raising us to value marriage and family. That’s one reason I can’t wait to be a wife and a mother in the near future. Seeing how you love each other gave us a great example to follow.

Dad, you really are my hero. I wish every girl like me had a father like you looking out for her. You mean far to me than a paycheck — or a vote.

Your loving daughter.