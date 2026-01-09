The real mystery isn’t UFOs — it’s what the government won’t explain

In early 2025, the new Trump administration asked Dr. Steven Greer — founder of the Disclosure Project and a leading figure in the UFO/UAP research community — to write a one-page briefing document to hand directly to the president.

Greer confirms he had been asked to write such a document, had written it, and had been told it was put in the president’s hand.

In the face of the unknown, do we choose hope over fear? Do we choose courage over cowardice?

The following is the text of that memorandum:

From: Steven M. Greer, MD — Director of the Disclosure Project

To: President Donald J. Trump

Re: The UFO/UAP subject

Since the 1950s, the UFO/UAP subject has been handled by a corrupt deep state transnational organization whose power has grown to a level that is an imminent threat to national security and international peace and security.

This organization is a hybrid of unconstitutional deep state and government compartmented operations and corporate special projects.

It has reverse-engineered non-human intelligence (NHI) craft and is operating man-made advanced technologies at parity with NHI technologies. These human technologies are currently being used in a number of criminal operations including assassinations, abductions, human/drug/weapons trafficking, embezzlement of US government funds, acts of treason and have the capacity to simulate a fake alien attack at any moment.

I have debriefed over 700 government and corporate whistleblowers over the past 35 years and have documented their information in the Briefing Document provided to your staff.

The following Executive Orders are urgently needed:

Explicit whistleblower protection specifying both legal amnesty and personal security. An Executive Order authorizing a TS-SCI SAP [top secret, secure communication infrastructure Special Access Program] with significant funding currently configured under law enforcement to stand down these illegal operations and especially the illegal use of electromagnetic pulse weapons (EMP) currently being used against NHI craft as these actions imperil the future of humanity. An Executive Order requiring all UFO/UAP operations to be fully disclosed within 6 months or those responsible will be vigorously prosecuted. An Executive Order to authorize an advanced diplomatic team to make peaceful contact with NHI civilizations. An Executive Order authorizing the review and release of Advanced Technology (AT) held by this criminal organization that would create total energy independence for the US and would begin a new energy economy with which the US would lead the world economically.

Please feel free to contact me at any time. I am the world's leading expert on this subject. There is not a distant second. I will provide any assistance, advice and evidence that you and your administration require.

Respectfully yours,

Steven M. Greer, MD

February 9, 2025

According to Greer, this memorandum was put into Trump’s hands, Trump read it, his eyes lit up, and he said, “I want to pursue this.”

And that’s probably where all of us sit with this story. Many allegations have been made, and we can’t tell you what is true. But we know that when a number of claims all point in a similar direction, it should engage your attention.

RELATED: Public will soon be able to invest in ‘advanced or reverse-engineered alien technology’

simonbradfield via iStock/Getty Images

Even the skeptics interviewed for our book, “Catastrophic Disclosure,” including U.S. Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.), believe that important secrets are being kept from the American public. Perhaps we have accurately depicted what has been hidden for more than 70years. Perhaps we have been fooled by an elaborate series of lies.

In the classic television series “The X-Files,” a common refrain is, “I want to believe.” But it's not enough to believe or disbelieve in the alien phenomenon. More than anything else, we want to know whether aliens, non-human intelligences, and unidentified aerial phenomena are real — and whether a golden age of scientific miracles is at hand.

Can we cure disease, clean up our planet, feed the hungry, and journey to the stars?

In the face of the unknown, do we choose hope over fear? Do we choose courage over cowardice?

Perhaps we begin by refusing to accept the lies. Perhaps it is by accepting that whatever the facts may be, we know that their full and complete disclosure will not be catastrophic.

We can handle the truth.

Editor’s note: This article is an excerpt from Heckenlively and Mazzola’s “Catastrophic Disclosure,” published this week by Post Hill Press.