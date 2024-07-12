Trump’s GOP platform: The ideas whose time has come

On June 16, 2025, the Republican Party will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of a speech that changed this party, American politics, and arguably the course of human history.

That was the day that Donald Trump rode down the escalator in Trump Tower in Manhattan and gave the speech that shook the GOP to its foundations. The limping elephant, blindly devoted to an outdated agenda of free trade, mass migration, and endless wars, was jolted from complacency by the initiative of the West’s greatest living statesman.

Now, the Republican platform, the party’s guiding document for its policy agenda, mirrors the movement President Trump started and the party he now leads.

Previous platforms were laborious incantations to the petty preferences of party bosses and corporate lobbyists. The 2024 platform is concise, clear, and literally dedicated to the forgotten men and women of America.

The conservative movement often feels tempted to treat platform writing as a bucket list of every niche policy obsession under the sun. This is short-sighted and antithetical to the vision of the Republican Party that President Trump has put forward.

Trump’s strength has always been speaking plainly to the common man, who has repeatedly chosen him as their champion in public life. Rather than 12 paragraphs on the precise structure of a flat tax that will never happen, this platform simply calls for “no tax on tips.” Instead of detailing six new wars we need to start in tiny, far-flung nations, the platform says we must “prevent World War III.” And while previous platforms made gestures in support of ending our bipartisan elites’ immigration betrayal, this platform says the top priority of the party of Lincoln, Reagan, and Trump is “seal the border, and stop the migrant invasion.”

Stitched into every page of this agenda are the values that have animated Donald Trump’s crusade against the uniparty. This is a platform to end mass migration, end the corporate stranglehold on the economy, and end the wars that have spilled so much American blood and treasure.

It’s an innovative platform, one that embraces the pioneering spirit at the cutting edge of our economy while also avoiding the typical Silicon Valley temptation to ignore our national interest. Under an economy transformed by this platform, we will make things in America and in space, we will do business with a strong dollar and legal Bitcoin, and we will lead in artificial intelligence while defeating the left-wing infiltration of that critical industry.

This is a platform that takes the concerns of young people seriously, promising to fight the impossibility of economic prosperity in the modern economy. Trump’s platform champions affordable education, housing, health care, energy, and an end to the inflation strangling American prosperity.

These big ideas are communicated clearly for the Republican Party’s electoral base, not the elites who enrich themselves at their expense. Complicating our goals wins no points in politics. Republican elected officials, conservative think tanks, and local activists should follow this platform's lead to advance our agenda.

This platform animates President Trump. For those who love his instincts but feel betrayed by the Republican infrastructure around him, this is a cause for optimism. We have a candidate in better fighting shape than ever, a platform that puts America First, and a campaign staffed with effective people who represent our best chance for victory in November.