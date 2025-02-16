Trump’s political revival is nothing less than a miracle in the making

On the morning of Donald J. Trump’s second inauguration, he and his wife, Melania, stopped by the White House. Awaiting their arrival were the current residents, Joe Biden and his wife, Jill. As Trump stepped out of the limousine, Biden greeted him with, “Welcome home,” before Melania could get out of the car. In what seemed like a rare lucid moment for Biden, it appeared that he was expressing the idea that he had been house-sitting — or some might say “squatting” — in the White House for the past four years.

Many Americans were, and still are, deeply upset over the outlandish and unlawful actions surrounding the 2020 election. These actions were designed to prevent Trump from staying in power for a second term. The evidence of the election being rigged and stolen seemed overwhelmingly obvious to many, not just the tens of thousands who marched to “Stop the Steal” on January 6, 2021.

Several senators and representatives inside the Capitol that day, including Ted Cruz (R-Texas), were pushing to delay certifying the 2020 presidential election results until tangible evidence of election tampering could be thoroughly examined. The drama that unfolded outside the Capitol and later moved inside appears to have been orchestrated to distract the public from the alleged steal. To this day, the evidence of that tampering has never undergone any official in-depth investigation.

Even though he no longer held office, Donald Trump spent the four years after the 2020 election enduring relentless attacks, led by Democrats and abetted by the deep state, the far left, and weak-kneed Republicans. Yet, Trump stood firm, both literally and figuratively. Many observers believe that when he rose from the platform in Butler, Pennsylvania, after a would-be assassin’s bullet missed his head by a fraction of an inch, and shouted, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” — that moment marked his return to the political stage and sealed his comeback to the White House.

Trump’s enemies made him a living legend. And at that moment, he became unbeatable, and the election was simply “too big to rig.”

God did not just spare Trump's life by providing a clear-cut miracle; he also revealed how he works throughout history through individual lives. At least two scriptures immediately come to mind:

And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose. (Romans 8:28 NIV)

Also:

And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this? (Esther 4:14 NIV)

In his inauguration address, President Trump acknowledged God’s hand in sparing his life to “make America great again.” But why did God wait so long? Couldn’t Trump have brought greatness back to the country by completing two consecutive terms in the White House?

Hindsight is always 20/20. However, in 2020, the powers that be hampered Trump’s first term and obstructed his plans for the country’s success. Trump likely would have limped into his second term as a lame-duck president, unable to accomplish his noble goals.

In the four years that followed, Joe Biden’s — and more likely, his handlers’ — incompetence became painfully apparent. His administration bungled national and international crises one after another. To make matters worse, his administration filled key roles with questionable choices — such as installing a man in a dress as assistant secretary of the Health and Human Services Department and another man more interested in paternity leave than managing the supply chain crisis. It took 48 seemingly interminable months for most Americans to begin awakening from this insidious woke madness.

But awaken we did. When the sleeping giant rubbed the sand from its eyes, it was “mad as hell and not going to take this anymore” — to echo newscaster Howard Beale from the prescient 1976 film “Network.”

Some might argue that Trump is now rapidly reversing the catastrophe of the past four years. But when you break it down, the Biden administration was really just a continuation of the Obama years.

When Barack Obama defeated Hillary Clinton in 2008 to become the Democratic nominee for president, America may have been spared a worse fate than what we face today.

Consider this: What if Clinton had been the nominee in 2008 and gone on to win the presidency? Most likely, she would have served two terms, and the country would have been primed for an even more seasoned Barack Obama to “make history again” by becoming America’s first black president.

Then, Obama would have served two terms, bringing us to the 2024 election. After a full 16-year reign, all the madness and behind-the-scenes control of our elections would have ensured that no Republican — no matter how formidable — could have taken down the deep-state establishment.

But after Obama’s eight years, voters seemed to realize that electing the first female president wasn’t as glamorous or earth-shattering as they had imagined. America was ready for a commonsense leader again, not a wishy-washy figurehead.

So here we are. The past 16 years are behind us, and what Trump envisions as America's golden age lies ahead. But the clock is ticking. Regardless of the challenges, rest assured that everything will work out “for the good of those who love him and are called according to his purpose.”