Trump’s swift actions drag America back from the brink

During Donald Trump’s second inauguration, a lip reader focused on an off-camera exchange between Barack Obama and George W. Bush. According to the lip reader, Obama, a staunch socialist, leaned toward Bush, an established RINO, and asked how they might “stop what’s happening.” Thankfully, the immediate answer is nothing at all. Trump’s inauguration represents a significant shift, pulling the nation back from the brink of the November 5 election, which many feared could lead to a tyrannical socialist regime.

For over a century, the Democratic Party and complicit Republicans have gradually imposed socialist policies in America. Since Obama’s rise to power in 2008, these policies have increasingly targeted American conservatives. Executive agencies, such as the IRS, harassed the Tea Party movement, the Department of Health and Human Services targeted the Little Sisters of the Poor, and the FBI investigated reporters who dared to challenge the Democratic Party line.

Since Donald Trump announced his presidential candidacy in 2015, these agencies, along with RINO Republicans, directed their efforts against him, his family, his businesses, his associates, and other conservatives. Americans should recognize how close the nation came to losing its freedoms and express profound gratitude to Trump for his decisive actions in just the first four days of his second administration.

Trump’s new administration withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Accords and the World Health Organization, restoring sovereignty over the nation’s economy and health care system to the American people.

At home, Trump has nominated John Ratcliffe as his new CIA director, Pam Bondi as his attorney general, and Kash Patel as his man to reform the FBI. Under this new leadership, conservatives will no longer face investigations or persecution for expressing their love of country and freedom. These appointments aim to ensure full investigations into the past 16 years of agency misconduct, uncovering the truth about recent history.

Trump is securing the border while empowering law enforcement to operate in Democrat-controlled sanctuary cities. This marks the end of years where Democrat-led city and state administrations shielded criminal gangs involved in systematic drug and sex trafficking. In just a few days, hundreds of murderers, rapists, and drug dealers have been arrested, making the nation safer. This also signals the end of the Democrat Party’s alleged practice of importing illegal immigrants to replace American voters or form socialist militias to plunder inner cities.

Trump has declared the Green New Deal dead and frozen further funding for the Inflation Reduction Act. Both initiatives were designed to enable a massive economic takeover of the energy sector and redistribute wealth to Democrat-controlled states and constituencies at the expense of businesses and taxpayers nationwide. This move could spell the end of environmental, social, and governance policies, which aimed to control the nation’s investment capital and direct it to Democratic Party-aligned enterprises. Let’s hope it also ends the practice of financial institutions “debanking” citizens and businesses for holding unfashionable conservative views.

Trump is dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion programs across all government agencies and the military. These DEI initiatives, engineered to divide the country, infiltrated public institutions and businesses through executive boards and human resources departments to indoctrinate American adults.

He is also putting an end to critical race theory in education. This socialist-driven framework re-educated America’s youth to despise their country and themselves. What’s more, the president is halting transgenderism in education and medicine — another socialist initiative that exploited prepubescent children by pushing psychotropic drugs and promoting irreversible physical changes. These policies, which included surgeries and treatments that targeted children’s minds and bodies, were part and parcel of the Democratic Party’s agenda.

From restoring national sovereignty and reforming intelligence and justice agencies to securing the border, enforcing law and order, and shutting down redistributionist programs, Trump is steering the nation away from the precipice engineered by over a century of the Democrats’ socialist policies. His actions are bringing the country back to free enterprise and a focus on education reform.

Our nation has been saved.

One of Trump’s best nominations so far might be Linda McMahon as secretary of education. Her appointment should serve as a model for this generation and the next. Trump assigned McMahon with returning control over education to states, local communities, and citizens, with the goal of putting herself out of a job.

Socialism, like all tyrannies throughout history, thrives on concentrated power. To reverse the tide of tyranny in America, we must decentralize power for a generation or more — shifting authority out of Washington, D.C., and returning it to the states and the people.

History offers a cautionary tale. When Ronald Reagan took office promising a conservative revolution, then-House Democratic Leader Tip O’Neill (D-Mass.) publicly declared, “I can read the Congress; they go with the will of the people, and the will of the people is to go along with the president.” Privately, however, he assured fellow Democrats, “Time cures all ills.”

In America, the illness is the Democrats, and we all need a cure. Thank you, Dr. Trump.