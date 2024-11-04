Vote Trump or face communism: The stakes are higher than ever

Tomorrow is the day. It’s been nearly four years of weak leadership, higher prices, lies, authoritarian dictatorship, open borders, and just all-around bad policy that makes America less American.

And I know there is a certain sector of people who call themselves Republican who don’t consider Trump “their guy.” Many of you say you’re sitting it out. You’re sitting on the sidelines because Trump isn’t perfectly as conservative as you’d like, because he’s flawed. And so this protest is supposed to be a signal to the Republican Party that you reject this movement, so we can one day go back to your idea of conservatism. OK.

Well, today, I’d like for anyone who insists on staying home, or anyone who is on the fence, to just hear me out.

On every issue, Donald Trump would perform leaps and bounds better than Kamala Harris. This is truly a choice between Trump and communism. Let’s examine the issues facing our country, and you decide: Is it really worth risking a President Kamala to prove a point?

Start with illegal immigration. Conservative estimates of the number of unvetted illegal aliens allowed into the country under Kamala’s watch in nearly four years put it at 12 million. Personally, I believe the number is closer to 20 million. At least 99 potential Islamic terrorists are roaming freely.

Venezuelan gangs are taking over apartment complexes with rifles and holding residents hostage. But legacy media hacks like Martha Raddatz want you to take solace in the idea that “it’s only a handful of apartment complexes.” Here. In America. Which is supposed to be a sovereign first-world country.

Ask yourself: Is sitting this one out because Trump isn’t your perfect ideal utopia of conservatism worth the lives of more Laken Rileys or Jocelyn Nungarays, murdered in cold blood by people who shouldn’t be here but who waltzed right in under Kamala’s watch? Sure, maybe it wasn’t your child — but next time, it could be.

And that’s not even factoring in the economic ramifications we will see for decades if we don’t do something now.

Economic turmoil

Inflation was up 20.1% over the first 45 months of Biden’s term, compared to 7.1% during Trump’s first 45 months, which equates to annualized inflation rates of 5.4% under Biden and 1.9% under Trump. I think we can all agree it feels even higher than that when we look at our bank accounts.

Oh, but don’t worry! Kamala has a plan: price controls. Which undoubtedly leads to supply shortages, which leads to rationing, which leads to bread lines. Just ask Venezuela. Is your protest worth bread lines?

How about gas? You know, for as much as the Washington Post and the New York Times want to publish stories about how “gas prices are heading toward a three-year low,” that’s simply because we have suffered astronomical highs at the gas pump under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, not because gas is actually cheaper than before. And remember, as much as Kamala wants you to forget she ever said she’d ban fracking, she is on record telling America she would ban fracking.

She’s also part of the current administration that wants to mandate electric vehicles. If you like Teslas, totally fine, I get it, but forbidding us to drive gas-powered vehicles is the stuff of dictators.

Under Trump’s energy policies, we were energy-independent for the first time ever, and our gas prices reflected that. We were paying less than $2 per gallon on average. Oil and gas can flourish in this country again. You can help right the wrong tomorrow. All you have to do is show up.

Abortion

This is the one I hear cited the most as a reason for conservatives to sit out the election, which is, in and of itself, so ironic, because without Donald Trump, Roe v. Wade would still be the law of the land. Has he made comments that don’t reflect the strongest pro-life stance ever? Sure.

But do you know what sitting out gets you? A woman who firmly believes in abortion up until the point of birth. A woman who voted against protecting babies who were born alive in a botched abortion attempt. That’s who you would have leading the country. Is that a win for the pro-life movement?

Foreign conflict

The world is an unstable mess. Israel and Iran continue escalating their conflict. Thanks to Biden and Harris, we’re funding both sides of that conflict. We’re giving Iran access to billions of dollars to fund its terrorism, money that Iran didn’t have access to under Donald Trump.

Ukraine and Russia continue fighting, and under Biden and Harris, our leaders have approved nearly $175 billion of your money to pay for a war in which you have no vested interest. But the swamp does. Swamp creatures have been profiting from war for a very long time. I have a feeling you don’t approve.

The “America Last” gravy train to foreign countries will continue with Kamala, not only bankrupting us but also bringing us closer and closer to World War III. Is sitting out the election worth the risk?

The fact is that we had more world peace during Donald Trump’s first term than ever before. The Abraham Accords brought the promise of never-before-seen peace in the Middle East, and Russia didn’t dare make a move in Ukraine on Trump’s watch.

And so we have two track records to compare. Which do you prefer?

Domestic order

Violent crime is up under Kamala Harris. While Trump made the mistake of banning bump stocks, Harris has called for gun confiscation. Is your protest worth that?

Your life was markedly better under Trump, and it wasn’t even close. You could fault him for how he handled COVID-19 and Operation Warp Speed. I certainly did. But rather than giving you a personal apology, which you may or may not have believed, he did something way more important. He teamed up with COVID and Big Pharma critic Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which will ensure that the COVID calamity isn’t repeated in a second Trump administration.

A lot of haters call me a Trump shill. I’m not. I’ve criticized him when he deserved it and also celebrated his wins. But my desire to see Trump in the White House in January is not because I belong to a cult, or I’m obsessed, or anything like it.

It’s because I am fighting every day to make this country a better place for my kids. It’s because I don’t have time or energy or money to stay home just to “prove a point” to the Republican party. I have skin in the game right now. And I have a responsibility to my children to do everything I can to secure a brighter future for them. So if not for you, do it for them. Our future.

We are on the cusp of something incredible happening in this country. So it’s either communism, or, if that isn’t what you want, here’s an alternative:

