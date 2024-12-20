Walmart, Canada, and the great DEI retreat: Are we finally waking up?

Is freedom retreating, or is freedom advancing? Just a few weeks ago, I would have said that it is retreating. But something is changing, and America — though bruised and battered — is leading the way back.

When everything went wrong for us during the past four years — when we felt like freedom was on the brink — what did we do? We didn’t scream at the waves like a group of liberal women in New York City did. We didn’t take to Instagram and post videos of ourselves bawling and distraught. We went to work. We went to God. And we remembered who we are.

They’re losing. The resistance is running out of steam. Common sense is creeping back in.

Bible sales in America are up 21% over the last year. In times of uncertainty, we’ve always turned back to faith, to principles that give us balance and resolve. For those on the left, their “god” is the government, DEI initiatives, and utopian ideals. But when those false gods fail — as they always do — they’re left with nothing but despair.

The pushback against tyranny

But something remarkable is happening: Freedom is pushing back. Not just here, but around the globe.

Take Canada, for example, a country that seemed hopelessly lost to the suffocating grip of DEI and government overreach. Just last year, one in every 20 deaths in Canada was due to assisted suicide. A government that once promised freedom, opportunity, and optimism is now expediting death.

Remember when Canadian officials froze the bank accounts of citizens supporting the trucker protests? The government turned on its own people, and trust was shattered.

But now, even in Canada, people are saying enough is enough. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, once untouchable, is teetering on the brink. His allies are abandoning him. His control is slipping. The tide is turning.

America leading the charge

In America, we’ve been dangerously close to losing our understanding of freedom. We blurred the lines between equality and equity. Equality means judging people by their character, their merit, their skills. Equity demands that we look at race, history, and grievances instead.

Walmart, once a proud torchbearer of DEI initiatives, is now quietly rolling those initiatives back. Why? Not out of fear of Trump, as some claim, but because the public has spoken. Americans are remembering what fairness and opportunity look like. Businesses are realizing that serving customers — not political agendas — should be their priority.

The media, once the powerful arm of the progressive agenda, is losing its grip. Like the armless, legless knight in “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” they’re still yelling, still swinging, but the fight’s over. They just don’t know it yet.

Now comes the hard work

The 2024 election was indeed a victory, but it was also a reprieve. God, in His mercy, gave us time — time to reclaim the freedom that was being extinguished over the past four years. The question is: What are we going to do with this second chance?

We need to organize. We need to vote. We need to hold leaders accountable, not just with our voices, but with our actions, our wallets, and our resolve. The left’s relentless pursuit to erode freedom isn’t going to stop. They won’t give up easily.

But they’re losing. The resistance is running out of steam. Restaurants that once celebrated refusing service to Trump officials are now firing employees who pull the same stunts. Common sense is creeping back in.

We stand at a crossroads. Freedom isn’t an automatic guarantee. It must be fought for, defended, and cherished. As a wise man once said, “Always give the American people the benefit of the doubt. They’ll get it wrong, but eventually, they’ll figure it out and get it right.” That’s correct. We are figuring it out. Slowly, painfully, but surely.

It’s time to choose. Will we seize this moment or let it slip away?

