2025 National Championship is the most expensive ever — ticket prices jump almost 250% in just 2 years

The 2025 college football National Championship is breaking records for ticket prices and far surpassing the average cost of any recent years.

The Ohio State Buckeyes will play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish tonight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and attendees will be forced to pay 36% more than last year on average.

The difference in average ticket price, $2,637 in 2025 versus $1,934 in 2024 (per Front Office Sports), pales in comparison to the prices from just 2023 when the average price was $1,072 for Georgia versus TCU. That's a 246% increase in just two years.

Reporter Brett McMurphy added more insight and stated that the "get-in price" for the game was up to a whopping $2,185 over the weekend, with resale tickets going for an average of $4,593. At the time of this writing, resales on TicketMaster are listed as high as $9,000.

These prices are even a stark increase from the semifinal games, with a 29% increase on average since the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl.

The hype for the National Championship far surpasses any game in the inaugural College Football Playoff; the highest average purchase price was just $790 for Notre Dame vs. Indiana in the first round in December.

The lowest average price was for Arizona State vs. Texas for the Peach Bowl, which cost just $175 on average to attend. These prices, of course, are nowhere near an average NCAA football game during the regular season, as prices vary across widely different market sizes.

For example, BYU vs. Colorado was $205 per ticket on average, while Pittsburgh vs. Toledo was the lowest average ticket price at just $10. Both of these games took place in late December.

Atlanta will see ticket buyers from all across the country, with fans from Texas most represented in the stadium at 17%. Nearly 15% of fans are from New Jersey, and another 10.6% of tickets were sold to fans from Ohio.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame's home state of Indiana represents just 4.3% of tickets purchased.

While TicketSmarter revealed that premium lower seats come with a whopping $7,650 price tag at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the most expensive ticket price for the National Championship was a reported $23,648. A luxury suite, however, has been reported at an insane $161,865.

