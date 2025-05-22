Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb with Joe Rogan: Trans dominance only hits women’s sports

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers said most people are encouraged not to care about men invading women's sports and are told to not do their own research on the subject.

Rodgers made his comments on a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" while he and Rogan discussed the physical advantages men have over women in sports.

'You're not seeing trans men dominating anything; it's because there's a biological difference.'

After Rogan said hundreds of biological men have "pretended to be women" and subsequently dominated women's athletics due to possessing a "giant advantage," Rodgers flatly stated he believes the pro-transgender movement is explicitly against women.

"The trans woman movement is actually anti-woman," the four-time NFL MVP stated.

Rogan, who now has about 20 million YouTube subscribers to his podcast, added that women should be "protected" in sports and should only have to compete against other biological women.

"It's not bigoted to say," the comedian explained.

Rodgers then pointed to the simple reason that transgender ideology has resulted in the destruction of women's athletics, not men's.

"You're not seeing trans men dominating anything; it's because there's a biological difference," he said.

Mocking the absurdity of the whole debate, Rogan simply uttered, "XX and XY," referring to female and male chromosomes.

"Way too much common sense," Rodgers sarcastically replied.

The Super Bowl winner explained that he did not have much respect for the transgender movement and used most activists' inability to define a woman as evidence of their folly: "The people who you're asking those questions, who are not able to answer whether or not there's a decided advantage, can't even define what a woman is."

Rodgers added that the people in general are pushed "not to care" about the issue and are told, "Don't do your own research ... trust the experts."

Despite a lengthy history of speaking out against COVID vaccines, this seemingly was the first time Rodgers had publicly commented about men in women's sports.

"I'm glad he is finally speaking out, but let’s not pretend this is some bold or risky move in 2025," Kaitlynn Wheeler, former NCAA swimmer and women's activist, told Blaze News. "Women have been sounding the alarm on this issue for over three years, and we were called hateful, bigoted, transphobic, and silenced for it. I welcome more voices speaking the truth, but the latecomers shouldn’t expect an applause."

During their conversation, Rogan also cited a United Nations study claiming that over 600 female athletes had lost medals to male competitors in female sports. Over 900 medals across different women's competitions had been lost to men, in total, the study said.

