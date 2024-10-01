NBA player AJ Griffin exits $17M contract to follow Jesus: 'The Lord was calling me'

Third-year NBA player AJ Griffin is giving up professional basketball to serve in ministry full-time.

Just ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, Griffin announced on his YouTube page that he would be stepping away from basketball after reaching an agreement to be waived by the Houston Rockets.

"I gave up basketball to follow Jesus,” Griffin said. "I know that … it seems like a loss in the world's eyes, but I just want to let you guys know that I'm super excited because I truly get to serve God with my full 'yes.'"



"Letting go of basketball has allowed me to go into full-time ministry and truly serving the Lord with all my heart. With all my time too," Griffin continued.



CBS Sports reported that Griffin agreed to a $250,000 buyout with the Rockets as part of an agreement to let the him sit out for a season while he determined whether or not he would continue playing. He was traded to the Rockets from the Atlanta Hawks over the summer.

'Jesus, he’s the only one that can fulfill you. He’s the only one that can give you purpose.'

According to Spotrac, Griffin signed a four-year, $17.1 million contract with the Hawks in 2022, with an average salary of $4.276 million.

His contract is also listed as fully guaranteed, so it remains unclear whether his contract included clauses that allowed payment if he retired. Sports Illustrated announced that Griffin did "officially" retire.

If that is true, Griffin would not qualify for the NBA pension program, which provides monthly payments for players who have at least three years of service.

"This really has to start off with me giving my life to Christ in 2020," Griffin said in his video. "I truly accepted him back then. He found me. I know we say we find God, but he finds us. … It was the best decision of my life."



Griffin went on saying, “Jesus, he’s the only one that can fulfill you. He’s the only one that can give you purpose. I feel like the Lord was calling me to let go of basketball truly just to serve Him more."



Griffin averaged 7.5 points per game over his 92-game career but only made 20 appearances for the Hawks in 2023-2024.

His points average significantly dropped with 11 fewer minutes played per game.

The 21-year-old said he hoped his video would encourage others not to live in fear of dedicating their lives to God.

"Don't worry about the outside noise. Focus on your personal relationship with Jesus, and everything else will be added."



Griffin is the son of NBA great Adrian Griffin, who played in the league for nine years.

