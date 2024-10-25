Already-injured Denver Broncos receiver shot twice after leaving strip club

Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds survived two gunshot wounds last Friday after he was followed by several vehicles on Interstate 25 in Colorado.

Reynolds — who's on the injured-reserve list with a broken finger — is not expected to miss any extra time despite a graze wound to the back of his head and another wound in his arm.

Broncos officials sent a statement to KUSA saying Reynolds was a victim of a shooting.

After leaving the strip club around 3 a.m. Oct. 18, the receiver reportedly was followed by two drivers when shots were fired. Reynolds and two other victims told police soon four vehicles were following Reynolds' blue Ford Bronco on the highway.

The victims said the Ford soon broke down, causing Reynolds, along with the passengers, to flee on foot.

Police later found the victims and separately located the vehicle southbound on I-25 with multiple bullet defects in the back and front windshields. Two fired cartridges were reportedly found behind the vehicle.

Aside from Reynolds, a second victim reportedly was shot in the back while a third victim was injured by broken glass.

Team sources said Reynolds was treated and released from a Denver-area hospital hours after the shooting, ESPN reported.

Despite his wounds, KUSA-TV reported that Reynolds isn't expected to miss any extra playing time and actually was at the Broncos' facility last Friday, the day of the shooting, presumably after his hospital visit. KUSA added that he's been "watching practices on the field all week."

Denver Police later announced the arrest of two men, Burr Charlesworth and Luis Mendoza, KUSA added. ESPN said they were "being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault." Court documents state that video from the strip club shows Mendoza at the club, but he was not causing any problems. However, it was noted that the suspect was keeping his eyes on the victims before following them out.

Several other vehicles were reportedly seen pulling into the parking lot and apparently waiting for Reynolds to leave, with three vehicles eventually following him.

Broncos officials sent a statement to KUSA saying Reynolds was a victim of a shooting and that he "received treatment for minor injuries"; the team declined further comment.

Reynolds, 29, is in his eighth NFL season and recently signed a two-year, $9 million contract with Denver.

He played five games in 2024 before his recent injury and has gained over 3,000 receiving yards with 20 touchdowns in his career.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

