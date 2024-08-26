Another woke sellout: Dan Orlovsky backs down on protecting girls

It’s football season again. But whether we deserve it is another question entirely.

Because if playing eight years in the NFL, earning $14 million as a backup quarterback, and then becoming an ESPN analyst lead you to throw your own daughter under the transgender short bus, we may need to rethink some of our priorities.

What would you rather have on your tombstone: Loving Christian father or ESPN NFL analyst?

I’m talking about Dan Orlovsky, eunuch extraordinaire.

Orlovsky doesn’t need a job, and he doesn’t need an income. What the self-professing Christian really needs is a spiritual enema, because he’s totally full of crap.

According to OutKick, Orlovsky earlier this month posted “protect our daughters” on X after an Olympic Games in which two men beat women in the boxing ring and stole their gold medals. He then deleted the post, saying “it did not represent ESPN.” This came right after Samantha Ponder, who has been ESPN’s lead pregame analyst since Chris Berman retired and a public critic of deranged men trying to play women’s sports, was laid off ahead of the start of the NFL season.

It seems Orlovsky values being known as an obscure ESPN analyst a few times a week for five minutes more than defending the dignity of his own daughter. What would you rather have on your tombstone: Loving Christian father or ESPN NFL analyst?

What Orlovsky did is despicable, but it’s also typical. It reflects the state of maleness in America. This is why apologists for Democrat vice presidential nominee Tim Walz are branding him as the candidate of choice for non-masculine dads who are in touch with their inner child. They know their target audience — a sea of Dan Orlovskys who have happily sacrificed themselves and their progeny to the darkness of the spirit of the age.

Go watch your football, little boy, and stay out of our way while we burn down civilization and hunt down that rascally kicker Harrison Butker in between the free abortions on offer outside the Democratic National Convention.

Heaven help us, because if those demons are more willing to openly sacrifice innocent children to gain power than you are to protect and defend your own, then we deserve everything that’s coming our way.

I truly hope that in Dan Orlovsky’s personal life outside ESPN, the men he associates with are at least giving him one hell of an embarrassed side-eye. And what about his pastor? Will anyone confront his cowardice? I would hope that if I ever publicly betrayed my family and my faith at that level, someone who cared about me would slap the woke out of me instead of just asking for fantasy football tips.



You simply aren’t allowed to want or need anything more than you want or need the Lord, least of all a job covering football at ESPN or your season tickets. I’m pretty sure Jesus said something awfully clear about what happens if you deny Him.

By all means, put on your favorite jersey, order some buffalo wings, and get comfortable in the man cave to watch the big game during the coming months. But when your daughter needs you to be her hero, then you need to answer the call without excuse or exception. It’s either that or a millstone, and you won’t be any less dead for your failure just because the weight tied around your neck and dragging you to the bottom of the eternal abyss happens to come in your team’s favorite colors.