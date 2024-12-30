Minnesota's Anthony Edwards hit with massive $100K fine for using two swear words during live interview

Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards learned once again about the heavy hand of the NBA after receiving another large fine from the league.

On December 27, Edwards made a late, fourth-quarter shot to give the Timberwolves a 113-112 victory over the Houston Rockets. After the game, Edwards in a live interview analyzed the play that won his team the game.

"All I know was ... big-small pick-and-roll, once he picked it up, I mean, who else? I gotta go get it. S***," Edwards began.

'I don't do overtime.'

While that may not have been enough to tip off the censors, Edwards then referred to former NBA player Gilbert Arenas to all but ensure that he would get a call from the league.

"[Alexander-Walker] found me. He cut me off. I'm like, s***, I'm going for the win. Like Gilbert Arenas said, 'I don't do overtime,' so f*** it!"

The 23-year-old and the announcers laughed off the remarks, but things got a bit more serious two days later when the NBA issued Edwards a $100,000 fine for "profane language during a live television interview."

"The fine amount is based in part on Edwards' history of using profane language during media interviews," the league said in a statement.

Edwards is indeed no stranger to fines, totaling $224,000 in violations in the 2024-2025 season already. He was fined $75,000 just days before on December 23 for public criticism of officiating and using profane language during a game against the Golden State Warriors.

Also, according to Spotrac, Edwards was fined $35,000 on November 17 for making an obscene gesture. Edwards gave fans the middle finger in the first quarter of a game against the Sacramento Kings.

Last season, Edwards was hit with a $40,000 fine for repeated public criticisms of officials, while the previous season the league docked him $50,000 for recklessly "swinging a chair that struck two bystanders" after a playoff game.

Adding in a 2022 fine of $40,000 for using "offensive and derogatory language" on social media, Edwards now has 52 fines at the time of this writing, totaling more than $450,000. Many of the fines come from in-game technical fouls, however.

The Georgia native is currently on a five-year, $244 million contract with the Timberwolves, with an average salary of just under $49 million.

