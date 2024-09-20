Arch Manning officially becomes Texas QB1, and his NIL numbers are already jaw-dropping

Legacy quarterback Arch Manning is officially stepping into the starter role for the Texas Longhorns against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks.

The quiet nephew to two-time Super Bowl winners Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch is set to take the helm despite only being a sophomore.

Manning is stepping in to replace star junior Quinn Ewers, who went down with an abdominal injury last week.

Manning has already thrown five touchdowns in limited playtime in 2024, remarkably on just 14 completions out of 18 attempts. That means he's throwing a touchdown about every three passes. The 19-year-old has already amassed one of the largest name, image, and likeness valuations of any collegiate-level athlete in the nation despite barely seeing the field.

'Manning up.'

He is ranked No. 4 in the country on college NIL tracker On3, with a valuation of $3.1 million. Interestingly, he is one spot ahead of the aforementioned Ewers, who is valued at $2.2 million.

Manning has been very careful with brand and persona, rarely providing public comment. This may be subject to change now that he is the starting quarterback at Texas, however.

His last post on X was way back in early July when he appeared in a commercial with his uncle Eli to promote the video game College Football 25. The story behind the post is an intriguing one, with Manning seemingly holding out until just 10 days before the game's release to secure a better deal.

As gamers were excited to see the likeness of real college athletes in a game for the first time since 2013, Manning was one of a few notable players who declined to be in the game. Players were offered $600 and a copy of the game for their participation.

However, Manning was able to secure more than $50,000 at the last minute, which could put publisher Electronic Arts in a bind for future deals.

To add to the fanfare, Manning is likely to drum up even more celebrity support with super fan and actor Matthew McConaughey. The Texas native often appears on the sidelines with the players and has previously expressed his excitement when Manning joined the team.

"Manning up #HookEm," the Texas graduate wrote on X in 2022.

Before even starting a game, Manning has reached the No.1 spot on CBS Sports' quarterback power rankings.

