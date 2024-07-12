Ben Shapiro and the GOP have little interest in fighting censorship

On Wednesday, Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro testified before Congress about media censorship. Invited to speak by Republicans, Shapiro started with a five-minute blistering prepared statement that chastised Democrats and others for creating an unfair system that financially penalizes conservative media companies.

“There is, in fact, an informal pressure system created by Democratic legislators, this White House, legacy media, advertisers, and pseudo-objective brand-safety organizations. That system guarantees that advertising dollars flow only to left-wing media brands,” he said.

The country that used to believe that it took sticks and stones to break bones is transitioning to the belief that words snatch lives. The Alphabet Mafia powered this transition.

Shapiro played the role of fearless establishment Republican and champion of free speech beautifully.

I was unimpressed. And it had nothing to do with his feud with and separation from Candace Owens.

I was unimpressed because Shapiro’s more than 1,000-word screed lambasted the wrong targets. Non-governmental organizations are the primary drivers of censorship and the assault on free speech. There was no mention of the Anti-Defamation League, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Black Lives Matter, the LGBTQIA+Silent P, or the Southern Poverty Law Center.

He left out the NGOs that specialize in making politicians, media executives, influencers, celebrities, advertisers, and brand-safety organizations offers that they can’t refuse.

The ADL, NAACP, BLM, LGBTQIA+, and SPLC put smear guns to the head of any person or business that dares to violate their orthodoxy.

Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter, lived in fear of the Alphabet Mafia. Elon Musk’s and X’s problem with advertisers can be directly tied to his battle with Jonathan Greenblatt and the ADL. Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Google adjust their algorithms to comply with the Alphabet Mafia.

Whether Democrat or Republican, politicians always pay tribute — through self-censorship, votes, or legislation — to the NGO pressure groups.

Censorship is not a partisan issue. America’s two main political parties support some level of censorship. It’s no different from “illegal immigration.” Democrats are for it. And Republicans pretend they want to stop it. It’s a fake war. They’re all actors.

Thanks to Republicans and Democrats, America inches closer and closer to passing “hate speech” laws that make it illegal to read certain passages in the Bible because they’ve been deemed “anti-Semitic.”

We need to awaken from the denial of the influence of these NGOs.

In Shapiro’s Wednesday testimony, he zeroed in on criticizing the Global Alliance for Responsible Media. It’s a 5-year-old globalist organization promoted by the World Economic Forum. GARM sets “brand safety” guidelines for corporations.

“In reality, GARM acts as a cartel. Its members account for 90% of ad spending in the United States, almost a trillion dollars,” Shapiro explained. “In other words, if you’re not getting ad dollars from GARM members, it’s nearly impossible to run an ad-based business. And if you’re not following their preferred political narratives — the ones that Kara Swisher and Dianne Feinstein would follow — you will not be deemed brand-safe. Your business will be throttled.”

I have no desire to defend GARM. It’s a globalist and Marxist advocacy group. GARM is the gun, a tool the WEF developed. The girls and guys holding the guns work for the ADL, NAACP, BLM, SPLC, and LGBTQIA+Silent P.

GARM is harmless if we eliminate the shooters. The shooters are the clowns with the fancy titles within the Alphabet Mafia.

ADL’s Greenblatt, Derrick Johnson of the NAACP, Margaret Huang of the SPLC, Patrisse Cullors of BLM, and the army of LGBTQIA+ advocates pull the trigger and financially blackmail our political leaders.

Demonizing and voting out Democrats will not stop the censorship movement.

The power driving the Alphabet Mafia must be destroyed. That power is the victimhood mentality. Victims desire special privileges and rights, and they will acquire those privileges by any means necessary.

Republicans want to cast themselves as victims of censorship. They’re not. They’re victims of their own cowardice. Same as American Christians.

We, Christians, are unwilling to defend our beliefs without shame because we fear being smeared by the Alphabet Mafia. We want to be inclusive. God wants us to be exclusive to Him.