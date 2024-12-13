Bill Belichick was told he didn't 'deserve to be empowered' in the NFL and became 'disgusted' with the league's politics

A report from ESPN alleged that legendary coach Bill Belichick grew tired of NFL owners and was even told he didn't deserve to be "empowered."

Citing confidants and sources with direct knowledge, the report claimed that Belichick was sick of criticisms and overall became agitated with having his abilities questioned.

Belichick just signed a five-year, $50 million contract to become the head coach of the University of North Carolina, following eight Super Bowls (six as a head coach) and nearly 50 years in the NFL.

His reasons for leaving the big show, according to these sources, have more to do with personalities in the front office of the NFL rather than Belichick's recent losing records; 8-9 in 2022 and 4-13 in 2023.

Rather, he became worn out from dealing with owners and a growing requirement to hand over control of his team. Belichick reportedly knew that if he took a new head coaching job with another NFL franchise, he would have to compromise on how much of a grip he could have on the team's direction.

'Whatever's in the papers is what pops up in the owner's meetings.'

One source said that rather than stay in the NFL, Belichick thought, "I'll go be the highest draw in college football and will [be] the greatest coach in the ACC, instead of you guys who don't want [me] anymore because there are people who don't deserve to be empowered."

A reference to empowerment is likely what those close to Belichick were referring to when they said "he's disgusted" by what the NFL has become. They alleged the great coach watched owners become indifferent to whether or not he was there, despite his massive success.

Belichick allegedly grew tired of being talk-show fodder and how analysts questioned if he could be successful without Tom Brady as his quarterback.

The report cited an appearance by Belichick on "The Pat McAfee Show" as possible evidence of his fatigue with ownership.

On the show, Belichick revealed talking to ownership was like taking media questions:

"You get the exact same questions from the owner when you meet with him later in the day."

He continued, "It's almost like they read the columns ... whatever's in the papers is what pops up in the owner's meetings."

Despite recent criticisms of the NCAA and the name, image, and likeness agreements making it feel more like the pros, a more professional and "transactional" situation with "less relational" focus is better for Belichick, a source claimed.

As the New York Post reported, the league being skeptical of Belichick's efforts is what likely led to him giving "a big f*** you to the NFL," as described by another source close to the coach.

