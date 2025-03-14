'I can only shake my head': Whoopi Goldberg leaves Brett Favre speechless after saying women should compete against men

Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Brett Favre was left dumbfounded after hearing actress Whoopi Goldberg justify why men should play in women's sports.

Goldberg was speaking to transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, a male who portrays himself as a female caricature, when she referenced California Governor Gavin Newsom's (D) recent comments surrounding men playing in women's sports.

Goldberg explained that Newsom described men competing against women as "deeply unfair," which the 69-year-old actress took offense to.

"When you come in and you say, 'Oh, these men are — these are men competing against women.' You're assuming that the women are weak and just can't do anything [in sports]," Goldberg said on "The View."

After Fox News host Will Cain showed Favre the soundbite, the former quarterback was nearly unable to get any words out.

"There's nothing I can say that's going to change her mind — I can only shake my head at this," Favre said about Goldberg. "It's common sense at its best. Oh well, what can I say? Speechless."

After Cain revealed a New York Times/Ipsos poll that had 79% of respondents say men should not be in women's sports, Favre quickly agreed.

"Yeah. You don't have to be a rocket scientist to figure that out."

'It's the same problem that women face.'

Goldberg added some strange sentiments during her discussion about transgenderism, including a claim that the general public does not know how the bodies of transgender people work.

"I think part of the problem that the trans community is facing, and it's the same problem that women face, is if you don't know anything about our bodies, you don't know how it works."

At the same time, Goldberg attempted to pull Mulvaney into the conversation, but the activist quickly admitted he has never been an athlete.

"The last time I played a sport, I was 6 years old, and I was on a soccer team, but I assigned myself as the nurse," Mulvaney joked, attempting to imitate feminine behavior.

In addition to referring to himself as a "baby trans" because he has only believed himself to be female for three years, the activist said he typically defers to a female-to-male transgender athlete, and personal friend, for "guidance" on the matter.

Goldberg went on to say that since "God doesn't make mistakes," it was the responsibility of the general public to treat transgender people with respect.

