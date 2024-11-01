'I can assure you we're not garbage': Packers legend Brett Favre strikes back at Biden's insulting remarks to Americans

Super Bowl champion Brett Favre rallied for Donald Trump in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and told attendees that a vote for the Republican candidate was a vote to secure the future of their children and grandchildren.

"I have never done an event like this before. Do I even have to explain why?" the 55-year-old asked the raucous audience. "I knew I would come back to Green Bay at various times, but I never thought I would come back in this setting," Favre said to applause.

During his speech, Favre seemed personally offended when addressing President Joe Biden's comments that Trump supporters are "garbage."

"I can assure you, we're not garbage," Favre went on. "How dare he say that? Looking out, I see police officers, teachers, nurses, grandparents, students, I see everyday Americans that make this country great."

During his time in Wisconsin, the Mississippi native took time to meet with police officers and military service members, which may shed light on why he took Biden's comments so strongly.

'The stakes are incredibly high.'

The three-time NFL MVP likened his former team the Green Bay Packers as winners and likewise said, "Donald Trump and his organization was a winner."

"The United States of America won with his leadership," he added.



Pointing to his children and grandson in the audience, Favre mentioned he felt it was important to bring the young boy to the rally so he could have the experience. The quarterback then put special focus on the economic policies of the Biden-Harris administration and how they might affect future generations.



"Our young kids ... are the ones who are going to be affected directly," Favre said of the election.

"The stakes are incredibly high. Families across Wisconsin are struggling to make ends meet. People's salaries haven't kept up with inflation. It's getting harder for younger people to buy their first home. People are losing hope in the American dream," Favre continued.



The former football gunslinger hammered home a message about the American dream, saying that while he had already lived it, he wanted to "make sure that future generations get to, as well."

"That would be my grandson Parker and his two brothers."

Favre has not made many political splashes since retiring from football in 2010, but he did support Tucker Carlson during the host's exit from Fox News in 2023.

"I'm with Tucker," Favre said at the time. He then called for a boycott of Fox News "until they come to their senses."

Fox News and Carlson never reconciled, with Carlson going on to start his own network.

Recently, Favre has remarked that he is a fan of the idea of Elon Musk heading up government efficiency programs, and the two have interacted on Musk's platform since the Wisconsin rally.

