'Truly dark times': C-SPAN inauguration coverage interrupted with complaints about College Football Playoff
January 21, 2025
A caller claimed to be a Democrat before immediately complaining about Alabama's exclusion from the playoffs.
A caller is going viral for his hilarious interruption of political discussions on C-SPAN during President Trump's inauguration.
As cameras panned the Capitol just before 11:00 a.m. on Monday morning, Trump's administration and Cabinet members were all smiles as they waited for the president to arrive.
At this point, a C-SPAN host took a call purportedly from "Graham in Jersey City, New Jersey," who claimed to be a Democrat.
'I'm a bit more disappointed in the selection committee.'
"Hi. I want to wish everyone a happy MLK Day. I hope everyone's staying warm," the caller politely began.
The male continued, "Bit disappointed how the election turned out. I think it would have been great to see a female president inaugurated today."
The caller then revealed his true intentions for calling, which were to complain about college football.
"While I'm disappointed in the American people and their desire to see another four years of Trump, I'm a bit more disappointed in the selection committee for not picking Alabama for the College Football Playoff finals. Instead, picking inferior teams like SMU and Indiana," the caller explained.
"Truly dark times in America," the caller concluded, somehow without laughing.
The host quickly blew by the comments and declined to acknowledge anything the caller said:
"That's OK. Graham there. We got pictures of the president's hopeful Cabinet."
Alabama was ranked No. 11 in the nation but was passed over in favor of Clemson, which was ranked No. 16.
Arizona State, which was ranked No. 12, actually got a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff and was remarkably placed as the fourth-seed but lost their first game to Texas.
Viewers were not convinced about caller Graham's origin story either, with one X user saying it was "quite clear he was not from New Jersey and even more clear [he's] not a democrat."
😂 it’s quite clear he was not from New Jersey and even more clear not a democrat.
— 𝕱𝖆𝖎𝖓 🤬 (@Faino) January 20, 2025
Another viewer joked the caller was talking about the "wrong SEC," purposely confusing the Southeastern Conference in college football (where Alabama plays) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
"Wrong SEC, sir."
— Sean - Go Steelers Go Pens Go Gators (@seanhbytes) January 20, 2025
Alabama fans seemingly got their revenge as both lower-ranked teams, Clemson and Arizona State, lost to Texas in the playoffs.
However, Texas lost to Ohio State University in the Cotton Bowl, with Ohio State going on to beat Notre Dame 34-23 in the National Championship after the inauguration.
Andrew Chapados is a writer focusing on sports, culture, entertainment, gaming, and U.S. politics. The podcaster and former radio-broadcaster also served in the Canadian Armed Forces, which he confirms actually does exist.
