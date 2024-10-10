CAIR suggests pro-Trump owner of Jets fired Muslim head coach over his support of Lebanon and demands 'thorough' explanation

Fans of the New York Jets were stunned when the team announced the unceremonious mid-season firing of head coach Robert Saleh, but the Council on American-Islamic Relations is adding fuel to the dumpster fire.

The 45-year-old was fired Tuesday over a slow start to the team's season, which saw only two wins and three losses, as well as perceived animosity between him and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

'We encourage the Jets to thoroughly explain its unusually hostile reported treatment of Coach Saleh.'

CAIR pounced on a report claiming that the team's ownership had security physically walk Saleh out of their building, a decision that was seen as disrespectful and insulting. It also referenced some speculation that Saleh wearing a Lebanese flag at a game had angered the owner amid war between Israel and terrorists in Lebanon.

“We commend Coach Robert Saleh for making history as the first American Muslim head coach in NFL history," read the statement from CAIR.



"Although no one should jump to conclusions about why the Jets fired Coach Saleh, the report that Jets security physically escorted Saleh out of the building does raise concerns about the possible motive for such unusual hostility—especially given that Saleh wore a Lebanese flag pin at a game just days ago and that owner Woody Johnson is a former Trump administration official who has been accused of making racially charged remarks," it added.

"We encourage the Jets to thoroughly explain its unusually hostile reported treatment of Coach Saleh," the statement concluded.

In 2020, Johnson, who had accepted an ambassadorship in the Trump administration, was accused of racist comments against black athletes and inappropriate comments against women. He denied the accusations.

The Jets will face the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football game in a home game from Rutherford, New Jersey.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!