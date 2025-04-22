'Long live' the Chiefs! President Trump backs Long Island school being forced to change its native American logo and mascot

President Trump publicly directed his secretary of education to intervene with a New York high school that is being forced to change its mascot.

The Massapequa Chiefs of Massapequa High School from Long Island, New York, have been forced to change their mascot name and logo after a judge ruled in March against the school over a statewide mandate from 2023.

According to the New York Post, the New York State Board of Regents declared in 2023 that schools must remove Native American team names and imagery from all New York public schools.

'What could be wrong with using the name, "Chief"?'

Standing up for the district, Trump took to Truth Social and said the people of Massapequa have been "fighting furiously to keep the Massapequa Chiefs logo on their Teams and School."

"Forcing them to change the name, after all of these years, is ridiculous and, in actuality, an affront to our great Indian population. The School Board, and virtually everyone in the area, are demanding the name be kept," the president continued.

President Trump not only cited NFL team the Kansas City Chiefs as an example as to why the name should remain, but then directed his secretary of education to look into the matter.

"What could be wrong with using the name, 'Chief'? I don't see the Kansas City Chiefs changing their name anytime soon! By copy of this TRUTH, I am asking my highly capable Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, to fight for the people of Massapequa on this very important issue. LONG LIVE THE MASSAPEQUA CHIEFS!"

Nearly five dozen school districts are being forced to change their names amid funding threats from the New York State Board of Regents, including another high school whose mascot is the Wantagh Warriors in Wantagh, New York. Both teams allegedly had no plans to replace their mascot names or imagery in compliance with the mandate, but have until June to implement such changes.

"Changing the name doesn't have any good effect on our kids. This is their identity, this is who they are — they are Chiefs," Massapequa School Board President Kerry Wachter claimed. Wachter told the Post that sending a signal to Trump's Department of Education is the hail Mary as the end of the school year approaches.

"Perhaps the secretary of education or President Trump might feel that they might have some authority here to step in," Wachter added.

However, in a statement to The Hill, a spokesperson for the New York State Education Department said the school mascots were disrespectful.

"Disrespecting entire groups of people is wrong in any context, but especially in our schools, where all students should feel welcome and supported," NYSED communications director JP O'Hare said. "[The Regents] were compelled to act because certain Native American names and images have been shown to perpetuate negative stereotypes that are demonstrably harmful to children."

The spokesperson added that the regulations specifically permit the continued use of Native American names and mascots if they are approved by "local tribal leaders."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!