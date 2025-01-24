Car stolen from Ottawa Senator's forward Claude Giroux for second time this season

Canadian hockey player Claude Giroux is only in his third season with the Ottawa Senators, but he has already been the victim of two auto thefts.

The 37-year-old former NHL All-Star rarely posts on social media, however, his wife, Ryanne, likes to keep fans updated when they are victims of crimes ... which happens all too often.

For the second time in the 2024-2025 season, Mrs. Giroux said the hockey player had his car stolen.

"Good morning to everyone except the people who stole our loaner car ... lol," Ryanne said on X just after 10 a.m. on Thursday.

According to CTV News, the car was a loaner, but the theft happened in the driveway of the Giroux family home.

Canada's capital indeed has an auto theft problem, and the Giroux family knows about it firsthand.

In September, the hockey wife noted online that her family had been unable to get help from police despite their car being stolen and tracked as it drove. The car was later identified as a Land Rover.

"Good morning Ottawa! [Claude Giroux's] car was stolen last night and is currently actively driving ... unable to get ahold of Ottawa Police until 10am," she wrote at 8:19 a.m.

She added, "Looking for other suggestions/to hear from other people in Ontario who have sadly had to deal with this recently."

About 30 minutes after her post, Ottawa Police replied online and said they were "sorry to hear" about the crime and suggested calling 911 to report any crime in progress.

"We understand an officer has been dispatched," they added.

A local radio station, for some reason, also wrote, "We're being told with any crime in progress, call 911."

Giroux was on a three-game road trip with the Senators at the time of the crime and is once again an example of a professional athlete who was targeted while away playing a game.

Four illegal immigrants in Ohio were recently arrested after a robbery at NFL quarterback Joe Burrow's house, while robberies of Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes and NHL player Evgeni Malkin have also occurred.

Ottawa's car thefts totaled 1,705 in 2024, with 951 vehicles reportedly recovered. There have already been 103 vehicle thefts in Ottawa from Jan. 1-23 in 2025.

