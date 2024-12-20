'We're getting set up': NFL running back says league is baiting players into getting celebration fines

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown said the league is baiting players into getting fines by placing assumed celebration spots around the field and then charging them for their behavior.

Brown was specifically referring to giant red kettles, which are novelty Christmas decorations from charity organization the Salvation Army. Four kettles were placed around the field, and Brown couldn't help but jump into one for a touchdown celebration during a week 14 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Perhaps surprisingly, Brown was fined $5,481 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct.

'They're in every corner.'

A week later, Brown said he would be appealing the fine.

"I would rather cut it in half, and then we just donate it to the Salvation Army," he told podcast host Dianna Russini on "Scoop City."

Brown then theorized that the league is baiting players into jumping into the kettles before fining them:

"They're in every corner (of the field), there's four, like it's bait," Brown continued. "That's bait, we're getting set up."

Strangely, officials didn't penalize Brown at the time of the touchdown for excessive celebration. But what makes things more confusing about the ordeal is the how the NFL has treated kettle-related celebrations in the past.

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Specifically, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has a storied history with the kettles. In 2016, he did not receive a fine after jumping in a kettle for a touchdown celebration during his rookie year.

In 2017, he was seen jumping in the kettle during an out-of-game appearance, furthering the tradition.

That same season, then-Seattle Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman jumped into one of the red displays after returning an interception for a touchdown. He was not fined but was penalized during the game for his antics.

In 2018, however, Elliott again celebrated with the charitable ornament, but this time, he received a fine of $13,369, according to NBC Sports.

2022 saw mixed results, also. A Whac-a-Mole celebration in late November saw three Cowboys players get into the kettle, but no fines were issued.

However, it was only about a week later when the Cowboys implemented a "Zeke-in-the-box" celebration where Elliott again jumped in the kettle. Teammate and quarterback Dak Prescott wound him up, and both were subsequently fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

A Thanksgiving Day 2023 celebration that involved four Cowboys resulted in zero fines despite it involving players eating turkey legs that were hidden inside the kettle.

It's certainly a strange tradition for the NFL to pick and choose which of these celebrations garner fines, as it is hard to imagine that one would not expect players to jump into a gaping hole just feet from the endzone. Players clearly think that it would be allowed by the league considering the prop is from a charitable sponsor.

