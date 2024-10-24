Dallas Cowboys reportedly try to get their Pro Bowl kicker out of jury duty — but he refuses

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey missed practice Wednesday and was later revealed to be attending jury duty during that time.

Aubrey, a second-year kicker who went to Notre Dame, was listed as a nonparticipant at the most recent Cowboys practice after being selected for a 12-person jury in Tarrant County, Texas.

The felony assault case pertains to a second-degree strangulation charge against the defendant.

Football reporter Nick Harris broke the news and noted that the Cowboys tried to get Aubrey out of the jury duty stint, but the kicker refused. Aubrey reportedly insisted that he fulfill his civic duty on Wednesday — and moving forward — despite the possibility of missing pivotal regular season games.

Aubrey is expected to return to court Thursday and Friday, but the judge reportedly will take his football schedule into consideration.

"There's not a clear timetable for how long the case will last," Harris wrote.



The reporter added, "This case does not require jurors to be sequestered."

With jurors being released for nights and weekends, Aubrey will be available for this Sunday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers, which has a 7:20 p.m. CT kickoff.





This case does not require jurors to be sequestered, meaning he will be available for Sunday’s game in San Francisco if the case lasts that long.

— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) October 23, 2024

At the same time, Aubrey could end up missing several more practices and even a game if the case persists on weekends. The Cowboys play afternoon games on both Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, visiting the Atlanta Falcons before returning home to play the Philadelphia Eagles.

Media members began questioning Aubrey's whereabouts when he was not seen during the media portion of the Cowboy's practice Wednesday. Later that day, multiple eyewitnesses reported seeing Aubrey serving on a jury in a Fort Worth courthouse.

Juror information has not been made public.

Aubrey played in the United States Football League prior to the NFL; he already has an NFL record of eight-straight games with a field goal over 50 yards. He made the Pro Bowl in the 2023-2024 season, his first with the Cowboys.

'We've all got a civic duty to do'

Aubrey isn't the first Cowboy to insist on fulfilling his jury duty.

Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten in 2012 missed morning meetings and his scheduled physical before arriving late to a preseason minicamp due to serving on a jury in Denton County.

"We've all got a civic duty to do," Witten said at the time, according to ESPN. "Proud to be a citizen and held up my end. It went a little longer than we thought, but it was a good experience. I was just glad I was able to get back in time for practice."

Then-coach Jason Garrett stated that Witten is a "good citizen" who "cares about the judicial process" and never considered trying to get out of jury duty.

"Guys, when you get your summons, don't be skipping out," Witten reportedly said.

The tight end donated his jury pay.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!