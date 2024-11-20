'Everybody's tired of the bulls***': UFC Pres. Dana White says media and politicians are 'most hated people' in the world

UFC President Dana White explained that he believes Donald Trump won the 2024 election in the same manner he has built his brands.

During the post-fight press conference for UFC 309, White was asked what effect the election of Trump will have on his company, given that so many of his fighters relate to the president.

At the event, multiple fighters spoke to Trump ringside, including heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who even thanked the president and handed him his belt.

"If you saw the election, the entire country relates with Trump right now," White said, noting Trump's swing-state victories. "It feels like somebody hit the reset button."

White added that his feeling was that the electorate wanted a "blowout" for one candidate or the other in order to avoid any discrepancies in which direction to take the country in.

"I think everybody's tired of the bulls***, man. We're all tired, we all just want to live our lives, and run our businesses, and raise our families," the CEO went on.



'Nobody trusts them and nobody believes them.'

Acknowledging that most of the media members in front of him weren't Trump supporters, White carved out Trump's path to victory, describing that it was through nontraditional means.

Explaining his "philosophy," White said he has created relationships with online influencers and podcasters for years, allowing him to circumvent traditional media, which he said is greatly disliked by voters.

"The two most-hated people in this world right now; the media and the politicians. Nobody trusts them and nobody believes them," White claimed.

The method of directly speaking to voters through podcasts, influencers, and social media is the exact same methodology that built White's slap-fighting brand, Power Slap.

"The way Power Slap was built is the way this election was won," the 55-year-old said.

UFC/YouTube

White described the difference he has seen in major "blue" cities like New York leading up to and after the election; citing experiences where random people are running up to him and offering their thanks.

This, coupled with a positive shift in energy, is what has led to the feeling of a "weight that's been lifted off the country."

"Things are already getting better [Trump's] not even in there yet," White said.

Trump has been heralded for his embrace of new media. Appearances on podcasts with comedians like Joe Rogan, Theo Von, and young influencers like the Nelk Boys and Adin Ross no doubt led to 18-29-year-olds showing up at the polls.

Exit polls showed huge gains among young men for Trump, where he won by 14 points over Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump also made gains with young female voters and increased his support by seven points over 2020 from 33% to 40%.

