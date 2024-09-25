'I love America. Let's make it great again': Danica Patrick says she's tired of hiding her Trump support and patriotism

Former NASCAR star Danica Patrick told a crowd of Republican supporters that she is tired of being judged for her patriotism, and she is only going to become more vocal about it.

Speaking at a Donald Trump-JD Vance event, the former driver referenced a December 2023 appearance she made at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest. During the event, she posted photos of herself and videos of conservative commentators like Brandon Tatum and Tucker Carlson.

Some were disappointed in her appearance and let her know in the comments. One reply from a viewer said they "lost all respect" for Patrick and said her attendance at the event was "super disappointing." Another commenter claimed to be "horrified" and "speechless" over the photos.

'I won't be judged for it. In fact, instead of quieting down, I'm going to get louder.'

In a video posted to X, Patrick revealed that she decided to attend the event after her father suggested it.



“The lineup of speakers was just so stellar, and I thought, 'This looks fun. I'm local.' So I said to my dad, 'Hey, Dad, you want to go,' because he's been into politics since forever. And he said, 'You know what. You should bring your sister,'" Patrick said. The photos that triggered many included some with her sister.



"So my sister flew out. We had a great time. I posted a bunch of pictures. And I'm not going to lie; red is my favorite color. I don't wear it because I'm Republican, I wear it because it is my favorite color, it just works well," she continued at the campaign event.

"So the photos definitely had a color theme. And I posted the photos, and I said, 'I love America; let's make America great again.'"



"People didn’t like that," Patrick continued. "People looked at me like I was some radical, right-wing, MAGA. Right? Like MAGA's got this awful connotation with so many people. And you know what? All it did was light a fire," she explained.



The former athlete concluded by saying that she would not be silenced into hiding her patriotism:

"I will not be judged for living in America, being an American, being a proud American, saying I love America, and wanting to make America great again. I won't be judged for it. In fact, instead of quieting down, I'm going to get louder."

Attached to the video of Patrick's empowering words was the caption, "I love america. Let's make it great again," a nod to her original post in December.

Like her previous comments, this similar statement made some readers tremble with resentment.

"Can you tell us why you support a felon?" one reader wrote. Another said, "Oh you will be judged."

Some other comments claimed that the United States is already a great country, and it needs to keep Trump out of office.

Patrick did not reveal if she planned on doing further events or how she plans to escalate her vocal support.

