Democrats melt down over bill banning males from female sports: 'Bigoted folks love this bill!'

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025 passed a House vote on Wednesday, sending Democratic lawmakers into a frenzy over the potential law.

Representative Greg Steube (R-Fla.) had his bill passed through the House by a vote of 218-206, with the intention of keeping male athletes from participating in female sports in schools.

Democrats took grave issue with the bill, saying it was not only unfair to "transgender girls" but that it would also result in "genital examinations" on young girls.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) went on a verbal rampage and began with a claim that women are "bleeding out in parking lots across the country" due to lack of abortion access.

"[Republicans] are standing there allowing us to die, now want to pretend today that they care about women," she continued.

Ocasio-Cortez then said the bill would result in "genital examinations into little girls ... in the so-called name of attacking trans girls."

"Trans girls are girls," the New York Democrat continued. "I don't know who's been to gym class lately, but girls, even if you only believe in two genders, I've played coed sports all the time," she explained.

Before she yielded, AOC added, "Yes, bigoted folks love this bill. Assaulters love this bill."

'This obsession with monitoring kids genitals is absolutely the problem.'

Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) proudly voted no on the bill and said Americans needed to be educated "about the facts" and pointed to how few transgender athletes there are in college athletics.

This was reference to a NCAA president Charlie Baker, who stated this fact when facing questions from Congress about the issue in December.

Jayapal said the potential law would "harm all girls" and claimed gender tests are "invasive and impossible to implement."

"How do you verify a girl’s 'reproductive biology?' If a young girl, if your daughter does not look feminine enough, does that mean she's subject to examination now?" the Democrat asked.



Other Democrats further pushed the idea of genital examinations as the predominant method to determine biological sex.

"This obsession with monitoring kids genitals is absolutely the problem," said Representative Becca Balint (D-Vt.). "This is asking people to show them what is underneath their underwear. That is what we're talking about."

Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) said the bill "empowers pedophiles and predators."

Andrea Salinas (D-Ore.) also claimed female athletes would be subjected to "genital inspections.”

Of course, there are several methods to determine gender that are far less intrusive than physical examinations.

As tennis legend Martina Navratilova has stated for years, a cheek swab is the most unintrusive method to determine gender.

Again- no drugs will take away the male advantage. The testosterone threshold varies sport by sport , state by state etc. The threshold should be XX- take a sex test- a simple and inexpensive cheek swab just once in a lifetime and you’re done. Simple. Nothing else is needed

— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) November 17, 2024

Information regarding the ability to determine gender through a myriad of tests is widely available, such as through research sites like Pub Med, which show that not only is saliva a potential testing fluid but so is blood.

