Ex-NHL goalie calls Trump a 'traitor' and says former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev threatened to kill him

Two-time Stanley Cup champion Dominik Hasek has consistently referred to President Donald Trump as siding with criminals in regard to trying to make a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Hasek, a 60-year-old born in the Czech Republic (then Czechoslovakia), said he sent letters to the International Olympic Committee and the International Ice Hockey Federation about how former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev threatened to kill him.

Per the New York Times, Medvedev, who is now deputy head of Russia's security council, reportedly said through his assistant that Hasek suffered from "Russophobia," should be careful when crossing the street, and additionally should "not drink beer in unverified places."

Hasek took to his X page to cite his letters to the governing bodies in an attempt to put continuous sanctions on Russian athletes.

"I inform them that former Russian President Medvedev threatened to kill me. Furthermore, among other things, I point out how important their decisions will be in the coming months and again offer assistance in creating rules so that sports competitions are not an advertisement for the Russian war and people do not die because of them."

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala reportedly replied that the alleged threats were "not surprising" and cannot be ignored.

Hasek has voiced his opinion extensively on the Russia-Ukraine war and has consistently been critical of the NHL for allowing Russian players to participate in games. The former goalie said only players who disavow their home country's role in the war should be allowed to play in the league.

"Rules need to be set so that Russian players have an incentive to come out publicly," Hasek said. "Some players could make the best peace ambassadors. Unfortunately, the NHL does not help the Russian hockey players one bit."

While simultaneously asking for help in ending the war, Hasek has been brutally critical of President Trump, throwing insults at the politician on a near-daily basis.

Recently, Hasek has said Trump is committing "evil," said he is a "loser," and even called him "human scum."

The Czech also suggested that the peace resolutions Trump has attempted to procure are "dictated to him by criminals in Moscow."

"This is a betrayal of the entire democratic world by the American president and further proof of his collusion with criminals," Hasek wrote.

Hasek has called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "the leader of the democratic world" and said the world admires him, while at the same time he called Trump a "traitor to the democratic world" who cannot condemn the deaths of the war. The latter seemingly depends on one's viewpoint, as Trump has repeatedly said that too many people are dying as a result of the conflict that he wants to see come to an end.

