Eagles fan who verbally abused woman at playoff game worked for DEI consulting agency focused on 'equity'

A Philadelphia Eagles fan who went viral for a tirade against a female Green Bay Packers fan has been fired from a diversity, equity, and inclusion-focused consulting firm.

The man, Ryan Caldwell, was captured on video near the very top of the stands in Lincoln Financial Field berating a woman identified as Ally Keller.

While Caldwell said he was provoked, the video only showed the bearded man in an Eagles jacket repeatedly insulting the woman; he called her an "ugly, dumb c***" and challenged her husband to make him be quiet.

"You gonna do anything?" Caldwell said. "Shut the f*** up, turn around, and watch the game!"

Caldwell has since been fired from his consulting firm, BCT Partners, which specializes in DEI, with the company calling his words "highly offensive and misogynistic" and against company values.

BCT said part of its mission is to "harness the power of diversity, insights, and innovation to transform lives, accelerate equity, and create lasting change."

It has also stated on its About page that BCT was founded with a shared mission to "help solve complex social issues and increase equity."

According to TMZ, the company conducted an internal investigation and then condemned Caldwell "in the strongest possible terms."

"This individual's conduct and language were vile, disgusting, unacceptable, and horrific and have no place in our workplace and society," the company said in its statement. "Such conduct is not who we are and not what we stand for."

Then the firm claimed it offered Caldwell "grace and support," however, citing that no one should be "remembered for actions taken on [their] worst day."

'I will live with this experience, and I am certainly paying a personal price.'

The Eagles franchise has since banned Caldwell from the stadium and sent the female Packers fan a care package with gear from her favorite team and an apology from the Eagles' head office.

Caldwell released a cookie-cutter apology of his own before defending himself.

“What began as banter with two Packers fans sitting near me escalated to something more serious, and I said things that were unacceptable. In the heat of the moment, I chose unforgiving words to address one of the fans, Ms. Ally Keller," Caldwell said, per NBC Sports.

Caldwell went on, "That said, there are two sides to every story. The video clip circulating online does not reflect the full context of what transpired, and my actions were not without provocation. I will live with this experience, and I am certainly paying a personal price. For those who don't know me, this incident does not reflect my values or the respect I have for others and is not indicative of the person I am.”

The Eagles won the game 22-10 and advanced to the divisional round, where they will play the Los Angeles Rams in Philadelphia.

